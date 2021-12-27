NIELIT Recruitment 2021-22: Apply Online for 126 Programmer, System Analyst and Others @nielit.gov.in, Check Eligibility

National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology, Delhi (NIELIT) has invited online application for the 126 Programmer and other post on its official website. Check application process, qualification and other details here.

NIELIT Programmer Recruitment 2021-22 Job Notification: National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology, Delhi (NIELIT) has invited application for the 126 posts of Programmer, System Analyst, Assistant Programmer, Consultant and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on or before 09 January 2022.

In a bid to apply for NIELIT Programmer Recruitment 2021-22 Job Notification, candidates should have certain educational qualification including Degree in Technology or

Engineering/Computer Science/Computer Applications with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification.

Notification Details for NIELIT Programmer Recruitment 2021-22 Job :

Advertisement vide no. 07/247/2021/NDL/FM

Important Date for NIELIT Programmer Recruitment 2021-22 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application:09 January 2022

Vacancy Details for NIELIT Programmer Recruitment 2021-22 Job Notification:

Assistant Programmer ‘B’ (C)-20

Assistant Programmer ‘B’ KOL-05

Assistant Programmer ‘B’SEC-02

Assistant Network Engineer ‘B’-02

Sr. Programmer-65

Sr. Programmer KOL-03

Programmer-01

Network Specialists-02

Network Specialists KOL-02

System Analyst-12

Programmer Assistant ‘A-02

Sr. Consultant –05

Consultant –05



Eligibility Criteria for NIELIT Programmer Recruitment 2021-22 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Assistant Programmer ‘B’ (C)-B.E / B. Tech/ ME/M. Tech in Computer Science & Engineering or Computer Engineering or Computer Technology or Information Technology or Computer Science & Information Technology or Computer Applications, or MCA or B.Sc (Computer Science Engg – 4 Year degree course).

Relevant Degree from an AICTE / UGC recognized institute, or equivalent qualification as per Govt. of India rules

Assistant Programmer ‘B’ KOL-B.E / B. Tech/ ME/M. Tech in Computer Science & Engineering or Computer Engineering or Computer Technology or Information Technology or Computer Science & Information Technology or Computer Applications, or MCA or B.Sc (Computer Science Engg – 4 Year degree course). Relevant Degree from an AICTE / UGC recognized institute, or equivalent qualification as per Govt. of India rules

Assistant Programmer ‘B’SEC-B.E / B. Tech/ ME/M. Tech in Computer Science & Engineering or Computer Engineering or Computer Technology or Information Technology or Computer Science & Information Technology or Computer Applications, or MCA or B.Sc (Computer Science Engg – 4 Year degree course).

Assistant Network Engineer ‘B’-B.E/ B.Tech/ME/M.Tech in Electronics or Electronics & Communication, Electrical & Electronics &Telecommunication.

Sr. Programmer-B.E / B. Tech/ ME/M. Tech in Computer Science & Engineering or Computer Engineering or Computer Technology or Information Technology or Computer Science & Information Technology or Computer Applications, or MCA or B.Sc (Computer Science Engg – 4 Year degree course).

Sr. Programmer KOL-B.E / B. Tech/ ME/M. Tech in Computer Science & Engineering or Computer Engineering or Computer Technology or Information Technology or Computer Science & Information Technology or

Computer Applications, or MCA or B.Sc (Computer Science Engg – 4 Year degree course) Programmer-B.E / B. Tech/ ME/M. Tech in Computer Science & Engineering or Computer Engineering or Computer Technology or Information Technology or Computer Science & Information Technology or Computer Applications or MCA or B.Sc (Computer Science Engg – 4 Year degree course).

Network Specialists-B.E / B. Tech/ ME/M. Tech in Electronics or Electronics & Communication,

Electrical & Electronics & Telecommunication

Network Specialists KOL-B.E / B. Tech/ ME/M. Tech in Electronics or Electronics & Communication, Electrical & Electronics & Telecommunication.

System Analyst-B.E / B. Tech/ ME/M. Tech in Computer Science & Engineering or Computer

Engineering or Computer Technology or Information Technology or Computer Science & Information Technology or Computer Applications, or MCA or B.Sc (Computer Science Engg – 4 Year degree course).

Programmer Assistant ‘A-Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science/Computer Applications/

IT/ Electronics & communication Or Bachelor’s degree in Science,Mathematics, Statistics, Economics, Commerce, Operations Research with one year ‘A’ level of DOEACC/ PGDCA.

Sr. Consultant –Bachelor’s Degree in Technology or Engineering or equivalent in the field of

Computer Science / Information Technology / Cyber Security / Electronics and Communications with atleast 60% marks in aggregate. OR M.Tech. in the field of Computer Science /Information Technology / Cyber Security / Electronics and Communications / MCA Degree, with at least 60% marks in aggregate

Consultant –Bachelor’s Degree in Technology or Engineering or equivalent in the field of

Computer Science / Information Technology / Cyber Security / Electronics and Communications with atleast 60% marks in aggregate.OR M.Tech. in the field of Computer Science / Information Technology / Cyber Security /

Electronics and Communications / MCADegree, with at least 60% marks in aggregate.

NIELIT Programmer Recruitment 2021-22 Job Notification:





How to Apply for NIELIT Programmer Recruitment 2021-22 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website on or before 09 January 2022.