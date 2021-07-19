UPSC ESE Result 2021 Updates: When will Engineering Service Selection List Release ?

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has conducted the Engineering Service Exam 2021 (ESE 2021) on 18 July. Check Result Updates, Expected Cut-Off Here

UPSC ESE Result 2021: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has conducted Engineering Service Exam 2021 (ESE 2021) on 18 July in two shifts across the country. UPSC ESE Paper 1 (General Studies and Engineering Aptitude of 200 marks) was conducted from 10 AM to 12 noon while Paper 2 (on discipline-specific subject) from 2 PM to 5 PM.

All such candidates who appeared in UPSC Engineering Service Prelims exam are now waiting for the UPSC ESE Result. As per UPSC Trends, the result is released within 42 to 53 days. Hence, ESE 2021 Result can be expected in the last week of August or first week of September 2021 on official website of UPSC i.e. upsc.gov.in.

UPSC ESE Cut-Off Marks

This year, UPSC ESE Exam was of moderate to difficult level. We have provided previous year cut-off marks below. It is expected the cut-off would be higher than the previous year.

However, UPSC ESE Prelims marks and cut‐off marks will be uploaded on the official website after the declaration of final result of Engineering Services Exam 2021.

UPSC ESE Mains Exam

The commission will prepare the selection list PDF containing the roll numbers and name of the selected candidates for next round. Those who qualify in the prelims exam will appear for the mains exam. UPSC ESE Mains Exam will be of 600 marks. UPSC ESE Mains Admit Card will be released three weeks before the conduct of the exam.

How to Download UPSC ESE Result 2021 ?

Go to the official website of UPSC i.e. www.upsc.gov.in

Click on 'Written Result: Engineering Service (Preliminary) Examination 2021, given on the home page

A PDF file will be opened on your screen

Check the roll number of selected candidate

Download UPSC ESE Result PDF and take a print out for future use

A total of 215 vacancies are notified for UPSC ESE 2021 under various departments including Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering and Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering. UPSC ESE Online Application were invited from 07 April to 27 April 2021 on upsconline.nic.in.