UPSC Geology Syllabus for IAS Mains: PDF Download

UPSC Geology Syllabus: Geology is a scoring optional subject in the UPSC Mains exam. Aspirants with basic knowledge of geology and the ability to apply knowledge to disaster management and sustainable development will be able to understand this subject quickly. Candidates with a Geology background as a part of their curriculum can cover the UPSC Geology syllabus quickly and score high in this subject. Going by the past 5 years' statistics, approximately 30-40 aspirants choose Geology optional subject, and the success rate hovers around 4%.

Candidates must follow the Geology Syllabus for UPSC to cover all the essential topics that are important for the upcoming UPSC IAS exam. As per the past UPSC exam analysis, the difficulty level of the UPSC Geology optional subjects is reported to be moderate.

In this article, we have shared the UPSC Geology Syllabus PDF for Mains, along with question weightage, preparation tips, and best books.

UPSC Geology Syllabus PDF

The UPSC Geology optional syllabus is divided into two papers, i.e., Paper 1 and Paper 2. Each paper carries 250 marks, with a total of 500 marks. Hence, aspirants must download the UPSC Geology Syllabus PDF for Papers 1 and 2 to reshape their preparation strategy accordingly. Download the topic-wise UPSC Geology Syllabus PDF for papers 1 and 2 tabulated below.

UPSC IAS Geology Syllabus 2023 Download PDF

UPSC Geology Optional Syllabus For IAS Mains

The UPSC Geology Optional Syllabus comprises two papers, i.e., Paper 1 and Paper 2. Aspirants must examine the topic-wise UPSC Geology syllabus for optional papers 1 and 2 to differentiate between important and unimportant topics when planning their exam strategy.

UPSC Geology Syllabus for Paper 1

The UPSC Botany Paper I syllabus covers topics like General Geology, Geomorphology and Remote Sensing, Structural Geology, Paleontology, Indian Stratigraphy, and Hydrogeology and Engineering Geology. Check the topic-wise UPSC Botany Optional Syllabus for Paper I below.

General Geology: The Solar System, meteorites, origin and interior of the earth and age of the earth; Volcanoes—causes and products, Volcanic belts. Earthquakes—causes, effects, seismic of the zone of India; Island arcs, trenches and mid-ocean ridges; Continental drift; Seafloor spreading, plate tectonics. Isostasy. Geomorphology and Remote Sensing: Basic concepts of geomorphology. Weathering and soil formations; Landforms, slopes and drainage. Geomorphic cycles and their interpretation. Morphology and its relation to structures and lithology; Coastal geomorphology; Applications of geomorphology in mineral prospecting, civil engineering; hydrology and environmental studies; Geomorphology of Indian sub-continent. Aerial photographs and their interpretation—merits and limitations; The Electromagnetic spectrum. Orbiting Satellites and Sensor Systems. Indian Remote Sensing Satellites. Satellite data products; Applications of remote sensing in geology; The Geographic Information System (GIS) and Global Positioning System (GPS)—its applications. Structural Geology: Principles of geologic mapping and map reading, projection diagrams, Stress and strain ellipsoid and stress-strain relationships of elastic, plastic and viscous materials; Strain markers in deformed rocks. The behaviour of minerals and rocks under deformation conditions. Folds and faults classification and mechanics; Structural analysis of folds, foliations, lineations, joints and faults, unconformities; Time relationship between crystallization and deformation. Paleontology: Species—definition and nomenclature; Megafossils and Microfossils. Modes of preservation of fossils; Different kinds of microfossils; Application of microfossils in correlation, petroleum exploration, paleoclimatic and paleoceanographic studies; Evolutionary trend in Hominidae, Equidae and Proboscidae.

Siwalik fauna. Gondwana flora and fauna and its importance; Index fossils and their significance.

Indian Stratigraphy: Classification of stratigraphic sequences: lithostratigraphic, biostratigraphic, chrono-stratigraphic and magnetostratigraphic and their interrelationships; Distribution and classification of Precambrian rocks of India; Study of stratigraphic distribution and lithology of Phanerozoic rocks of India with reference to fauna, flora and economic importance. Major boundary problems—Cambrian/ Precambrian, Permian/Triassic, Cretaceous/Tertiary and Pliocene/Pleistocene; Study of climatic conditions, palaeogeography and igneous activity in the Indian sub-continent in the geological past. Tectonic framework of India. Evolution of the Himalayas.

Hydrogeology and Engineering Geology: Hydrologic cycle and genetic classification of water; Movement of subsurface water; Springs; Porosity, permeability, hydraulic conductivity, transmissivity and storage coefficient, classification of aquifers; Water-bearing characteristics of rocks; Groundwater chemistry. Saltwater intrusion. Types of wells. Drainage basin morphometry; Exploration for groundwater; Groundwater recharge; Problems and management of groundwater; Rainwater harvesting; Engineering properties of rocks; Geological investigations for dams, tunnels highways, railway and bridges; Rock as construction material; Landslides causes, prevention and rehabilitation; Earthquake-resistant structures.

UPSC Geology Syllabus for Paper 2

The UPSC Botany Paper II Syllabus focuses on topics like Mineralogy, Igneous and Metamorphic Petrology, Sedimentary Petrology, Economic Geology, Mining Geology, and Geochemistry and Environmental Geology. Check the topic-wise UPSC Botany Optional Syllabus PDF for Paper II below.

Mineralogy: Classification of crystals into systems and classes of symmetry; International system of crystallographic notation; Use of projection diagrams to represent crystal symmetry; Elements of X-ray crystallography. Physical and chemical characteristics of rock forming silicate mineral groups; Structural classification of silicates; Common minerals of igneous and metamorphic rocks; Minerals of the carbonate, phosphate, sulphide and halide groups; Clay minerals. Optical properties of common rock forming minerals; Pleochroism, extinction angle, double refraction, birefringence, twinning and dispersion in minerals. Igneous and Metamorphic Petrology: Generation and crystallisation of magmas. Crystallisation of albite—anorthite, diopside—anorthite and diopside—wollastonite—silica systems. Bowen's Reaction Principle; Magmatic differentiation and assimilation. Petrogenetic significance of the textures and structures of igneous rocks. Petrography and petrogenesis of granite, syenite, diorite, basic and ultrabasic groups, charnockite, anorthosite and alkaline rocks. Carbonatites. Deccan volcanic province. Types and agents of metamorphism. Metamorphic grades and zones; Phase rule. Facies of regional and contact metamorphism; ACF and AKF diagrams; Textures and structures of metamorphic rocks. Metamorphism of arenaceous, argillaceous and basic rocks; Minerals assemblages. Retrograde metamorphism; Metasomatism and granitisation, migmatites. Granulite terrains of India. Sedimenary Petrology: Sedimentas and Sedimentary rocks: Processes of formation; digenesis and lithification; Clastic and non-clastic rocks-their classification, petrography and depositional environment; Sedimentary facies and provenance. Sedimentary structures and their significance. Heavy minerals and their significance. Economic Geology: Ore, ore mineral and gangue, tenor of ore. Classification of ore deposits; Processes of formation of mineral deposits; Controls of ore localisation; Ore textures and structures; Metallogenic epochs and provinces; Geology of the important Indian deposits of aluminium, chromium, copper, gold, iron, lead, zinc, manganese, titanium, uranium and thorium and industrial minerals; Deposits of coal and petroleum in India, National Mineral Policy; Conservation and utilization of mineral resources. Marine mineral resources and Law of Sea. Mining Geology: Methods of prospecting—geological, geophysical, geochemical and geobotanical; Techniques of sampling. Estimation of reserves of ore; Methods of exploration and mining-metallic ores, industrial minerals, marine mineral resources and building stones. Mineral beneficiation and ore dressing. Geochemistry and Environmental Geology: Cosmic abundance of elements. Composition of the planets and meteorites. Structure and composition of earth and distribution of elements. Trace elements. Elements of crystal chemistry-types of chemical bonds, coordination number. Isomorphism and polymorphism. Elementary thermodynamics. Natural hazards—floods, mass wasting, coastal hazards, earthquakes and volcanic activity and mitigation; Environmental impact of urbanisation, mining, industrial and radioactive waste disposal, use of fertilisers, dumping of mine waste and fly ash. Pollution of ground and surface water, marine pollution. Environment protection—legislative measures in India; Sea level changes: causes and impact.

How to Prepare the UPSC Geology Syllabus 2023?

A wide range of topics are covered in the UPSC Geology syllabus. Hence, aspirants must create a unique preparation strategy to cover topics and sub-topics of both paper 1 and paper 2 with ease. Here, we have shared the tips and tricks to cover the Geology syllabus for the UPSC exam for the reference of the candidates.

Download the UPSC Geology optional syllabus before commencing the preparation. Prioritise the higher weightage topics first and then pick low-scoring topics to complete the syllabus on time.

Choose the expert-recommended books and study resources to learn the fundamentals and advanced topics in detail.

Solve UPSC Geology's previous year's question paper to understand the difficulty level and important topics that have been asked over the years.

Create short notes when covering the UPSC Geology optional syllabus as it will be helpful in the last-minute revision.

Booklist for UPSC Geology Optional Syllabus

There are innumerable UPSC Geology books available to prepare the UPSC Geology optional subject. However, choosing the right books is recommended to easily grasp the concepts and core topics prescribed in the UPSC Geology Optional Syllabus. Some of the best UPSC Geology Optional books are as follows.

Engineering and General Geology by Parbin Singh

General Geology by GB Mahapatra

The Elements of Paleontology by Rhona M. Black

Geology and Evolution of the Indian Plate by SM Naqvi

Palaeontology by Jain and Ananthamaran

