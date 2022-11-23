UPSC IAS 2023 Syllabus: Download Civil Services Prelims & Mains Exam Detailed Syllabus PDF

UPSC IAS 2023 Syllabus (PDF Download): Get the detailed UPSC IAS syllabus for both Prelims & Mains exams. Check the complete Overview of UPSC Civil Services CSE 2023 IAS Prelims & Mains Syllabus Here!

UPSC IAS 2023 Syllabus (PDF Download): One of the most important parts while preparing for the Civil Services Exam is that IAS aspirants must get themselves familiar with the UPSC IAS Syllabus 2023 to avoid any confusion at any stage of the recruitment process. This will help them to study the topics/chapters that are mainly asked in the exam and avoid unimportant topics that can waste their time. The UPSC IAS Syllabus is divided into three parts, i.e., Preliminary, Mains exam, and the Interview/ Personality round. All the aspirants must go through the syllabus of all the stages and then get started with their preparation.

Know About UPSC CSE IAS 2023 Civil Services Exam

Also, the candidates are advised to create their study schedule based on the latest UPSC CSE syllabus to perform well in the exam. In this blog, we have shared the detailed syllabus of the Preliminary & Mains exams of the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2023.

UPSC IAS Syllabus for Preliminary Exam-Overview

Here is the complete overview of the UPSC CSE syllabus for the Preliminary exam shared below.

UPSC IAS Prelims Syllabus Overview Paper Name Two Compulsory Papers: General Studies Paper I

General Studies Paper II (CSAT) Type Multiple choice, Objective type Maximum Marks 400 Medium English & Hindi Duration 2 hours for each paper

UPSC IAS Syllabus 2023 for Preliminary Examination

Check out the UPSC IAS Prelims Syllabus shared below for the reference of the candidates.

Paper Name UPSC CSE Prelims Syllabus General Studies Paper I History of India and Indian National Movement. Current events of national and international importance. Indian Polity and Governance-Constitution, Political System, Panchayati Raj, Public Policy, Rights Issues, etc. Indian and World Geography-Physical, Social, Economic Geography of India and the World. Economic and Social General issues on Environmental ecology, Bio-diversity, and Climate Change - that do not require General Science subject specialization. Development-Sustainable Development, Poverty, Inclusion, Demographics, Social Sector Initiatives, etc. General Studies Paper II Comprehension; Interpersonal skills including communication skills; Decision-making and problem-solving; General mental ability; Logical reasoning and analytical ability; Basic numeracy (numbers and their relations, orders of magnitude, etc.) (Class X level) Data interpretation (charts, graphs, tables, data sufficiency, etc.-Class X level)

UPSC IAS Syllabus for Mains Exam-Overview

Here is the complete overview of the UPSC CSE syllabus for the Mains exam shared below.

The question papers for the IAS Mains examination will be of conventional (essay) type.

Each paper will be three hours in duration.

UPSC IAS Mains Syllabus Overview Paper Subject Maximum Marks Paper-A One of the Indian languages to be selected by the candidate from the Languages included in the Eighth Schedule to the Constitution. 300 Marks Paper-B English 300 Marks Paper-I Essay 250 Marks Paper-II General Studies-I 250 Marks Paper-III General Studies -II 250 Marks Paper-IV General Studies -III 250 Marks Paper-V General Studies -IV 250 Marks Paper-VI Optional Subject - Paper 1 250 Marks Paper-VII Optional Subject - Paper 2 250 Marks Sub Total (Written test) 1750 Marks

UPSC IAS Syllabus 2023 for Qualifying Papers on English and Indian language

The objective of the qualifying paper is to assess the reading and understanding ability of the candidates regarding serious discursive prose and expressing ideas clearly and correctly in the concerned English and Indian languages.

English

Comprehension of given passages.

Precis Writing.

Usage and Vocabulary.

Short Essays.

Indian Languages

Comprehension of given passages.

Precis Writing.

Usage and Vocabulary.

Short Essays.

Translation from English to the Indian Language and vice-versa.

UPSC IAS Syllabus 2023 for General Studies-I:

Indian culture will cover the salient aspects of Art Forms, literature, and Architecture from ancient to modern times.

Modern Indian history from about the middle of the eighteenth century until the present- significant events, personalities, and issues.

The Freedom Struggle — its various stages and important contributors/contributions from different parts of the country.

Post-independence consolidation and reorganization within the country.

Distribution of key natural resources across the world (including South Asia and the Indian subcontinent); factors responsible for the location of primary, secondary, and tertiary sector industries in various parts of the world (including India).

Salient features of Indian Society, Diversity of India.

Social empowerment, communalism, regionalism & secularism.

Role of women and women’s organizations, population and associated issues, poverty and developmental issues, urbanization, their problems, and their remedies.

History of the world will include events from the 18th century such as the industrial revolution, world wars, redrawing of national boundaries, colonization, decolonization, political philosophies like communism, capitalism, socialism, etc.— their forms and effect on society.

Effects of globalization on Indian society.

Salient features of the world’s physical geography.

Important Geophysical phenomena such as earthquakes, tsunamis, Volcanic activity, cyclones, etc., geographical features and their location changes in critical geographical features (including water-bodies and ice-caps) and in flora and fauna and the effects of such changes.

UPSC CSE Syllabus 2023 for General Studies- II

Indian Constitution—historical underpinnings, evolution, features, amendments, significant provisions, and basic structure.

Separation of powers between various organs disputes redressal mechanisms and institutions.

Appointment to various Constitutional posts, powers, functions, and responsibilities of various Constitutional Bodies.

Comparison of the Indian constitutional scheme with that of other countries.

Parliament and State legislatures—structure, functioning, the conduct of business, powers & privileges, and issues arising out of these.

Structure, organization, and functioning of the Executive and the Judiciary—Ministries and Departments of the Government; pressure groups and formal/informal associations and their role in the Polity.

Salient features of the Representation of People’s Act.

Statutory, regulatory, and various quasi-judicial bodies.

Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation.

Development processes and the development industry —the role of NGOs, SHGs, various groups and associations, donors, charities, institutional and other stakeholders.

Functions and responsibilities of the Union and the States, issues, and challenges about the federal structure, devolution of powers, and finances up to local levels and challenges therein.

Issues relating to poverty and hunger.

Important aspects of governance, transparency, and accountability, e-governance- applications, models, successes, limitations, and potential; citizens charters, transparency & accountability, and institutional and other measures.

Role of civil services in a democracy.

Bilateral, regional, and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s interests.

Effect of policies and politics of developed and developing countries on India’s interests, Indian diaspora.

Welfare schemes for vulnerable sections of the population by the Centre and States and the performance of these schemes; mechanisms, laws, institutions, and Bodies constituted for the protection and betterment of these vulnerable sections.

Issues relating to the development and management of Social Sector/Services relating to Health, Education, and Human Resources.

India and its neighborhood- relations.

Important International institutions, and agencies, and for their structure, and mandate.

UPSC IAS Syllabus 2023 for General Studies-III

Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilization, of resources, growth, development, and employment.

Inclusive growth and issues arising from it.

Government Budgeting.

Major crop-cropping patterns in various parts of the country, - different types of irrigation and irrigation systems storage, transport, and marketing of agricultural produce and issues and related constraints; e-technology in the aid of farmers.

Land reforms in India.

Effects of liberalization on the economy, changes in industrial policy, and their effects on industrial growth.

Food processing and related industries in India- scope’ and significance, location, upstream and downstream requirements, and supply chain management.

Science and Technology- developments and their applications and effects in everyday life.

Infrastructure: Energy, Ports, Roads, Airports, Railways, etc.

Investment models.

Disaster and disaster management.

Linkages between development and spread of extremism.

Role of external state and non-state actors in creating challenges to internal security.

Issues related to direct and indirect farm subsidies and minimum support prices; Public Distribution System- objectives, functioning, limitations, revamping; issues of buffer stocks and food security; Technology missions; economics of animal-rearing.

Achievements of Indians in science & technology; indigenization of technology and development of new technology.

Security challenges and their management in border areas - linkages of organized crime with terrorism.

Awareness in the fields of IT, Space, Computers, robotics, nano-technology, bio-technology, and issues relating to intellectual property rights.

Conservation, environmental pollution, and degradation, environmental impact assessment.

Challenges to internal security through communication networks, the role of media and social networking sites in internal security challenges, basics of cyber security; money laundering, and its prevention.

Various Security forces and agencies and their mandate

UPSC CSE Syllabus 2023 for General Studies- IV

Ethics and Human Interface: Essence, determinants, and consequences of Ethics in human actions; dimensions of ethics; ethics - in private and public relationships. Human Values - lessons from the lives and teachings of great leaders, reformers, and administrators; the role of family society and educational institutions in inculcating values.

Contributions of moral thinkers and philosophers from India and the world.

Public/Civil service values and Ethics in Public administration: Status and problems; ethical concerns and dilemmas in government and private institutions; laws, rules, regulations, and conscience as sources of ethical guidance; accountability and ethical governance; strengthening of ethical and moral values in governance; ethical issues in international relations and funding; corporate governance.

Attitude: content, structure, function; its influence and relation with thought and behavior; moral and political attitudes; social influence and persuasion.

Emotional intelligence concepts, and their utilities and application in administration and governance.

Aptitude and foundational values for Civil Service, integrity, impartiality and non-partisanship, objectivity, dedication to public service, empathy, tolerance, and compassion towards the weaker sections.

Probity in Governance: Concept of public service; Philosophical basis of governance and probity; Information sharing and transparency in government, Right to Information, Codes of Ethics, Codes of Conduct, Citizen’s Charters, Work culture, Quality of service delivery, Utilization of public funds, challenges of corruption.

Case Studies on the above issues

UPSC IAS Syllabus 2023 for Optional Subjects Paper-VI & Paper VII

The list of optional subjects for the UPSC CSE main examination is as follows:

Agriculture

Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Science

Anthropology

Botany

Chemistry

Civil Engineering

Commerce and Accountancy

Economics

Public Administration

Sociology

Medical Science

Philosophy

Electrical Engineering

Geography

Geology

Physics

Political Science and International Relations

History

Law

Management

Mathematics

Mechanical Engineering

Psychology

Statistics

Zoology

Literature

UPSC IAS Syllabus 2023 for Interview

The board conducts an interview/Personality Test to judge the personal suitability of the candidate for a career in public service.

Some of the major qualities to be assessed are mental alertness, clear and logical exposition, the balance of judgment, critical powers of assimilation, variety, and depth of interest, the ability for social cohesion and leadership, and intellectual and moral integrity.

The interview/personality Test will be conducted for a total of 275 Marks.

We hope this article was insightful for all the aspirants. It is important for the candidates to be well-versed with the UPSC IAS Syllabus and exam pattern before starting their preparation because it will help them to understand topics important & unimportant for the CSE exam.