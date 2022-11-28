UPSC IAS Mains Result 2022 Soon @upsc.gov.in: Check UPSC Personality Test (IAS Interview) Details

UPSC IAS Mains Result 2022 Soon @upsc.gov.in: Know how to fill the DAF part 2 correctly and note down the documents required for UPSC Personality Test or IAS Interview. Also, check the steps after the release of the Civil Service result.

UPSC IAS Mains Result 2022 Soon @upsc.gov.in: The Union Public Service Commission is going to announce the UPSC IAS Mains result 2022. The candidates who have appeared in the exam earlier are advised to keep a tab on the official website, upsc.gov.in. As of now, the commission has not mentioned the date for releasing the result. However, it has informed that the result of this Examination is likely to be declared soon. It may also be noted that the Commission would start conducting the Personality Tests/Interviews of the candidates, who qualify the CSM-2022, from early next year. The media reports suggest that the UPSC Mains result shall be released in the first week of December 2022.

The commission has released the notification for the UPSC IAS Personality round. The candidates have been advised to fill out the DAF II and submit the same on the official website. The notice has also notified the complete list of the documents that are admissible to be carried to the interview. Get more insight related to the upcoming UPSC Civil services interview round on this page.

What is DAF?

DAF stands for Detailed Application Form and is a necessary prerequisite for the UPSC mains examination. The candidates appearing for the UPSC IAS interview have to ensure that this form is filled with correct details and within the prescribed deadline. For those who fail to submit the same within the deadline shall be disqualified from the selection process.

This DAF is going to consist of information related to personal, academic and professional details. It also consists of the post preference that a candidate wishes to opt for in case they are selected in the Civil service exam.

Relevant Documents for UPSC IAS Interview

The candidates going to appear in the UPSC IAS interview has to ensure that they carry the originals and xerox copy of the following set of documents.

Original matriculation

Higher Secondary certificate

Original Degree for Graduation or equivalent examination along with Mark-sheet in original issued by the University

Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe/Other Backward Classes Certificate

Certificate of Disability (PwBD) in the prescribed Format issued by the Competent Authority

UNDERTAKING ‘B’/SELF-DECLARATION from the candidate of Persons with Benchmark Disability (only Hearing Impaired)

Ex-servicemen Certificate

Two passport-size photographs (4cm. X 5 cm. approx.) along with Four extra copies of the same photograph

Photo Identity Card as mentioned in the Detailed Application Form-I (DAF-I)

OBC/EWS Annexure also along with DAF-II.

UPSC IAS Interview/ Personality Test

The board conducts an interview/Personality Test to judge the personal suitability of the candidate for a career in public service.

Some of the major qualities to be assessed are mental alertness, clear and logical exposition, the balance of judgment, critical powers of assimilation, variety, and depth of interest, the ability for social cohesion and leadership, and intellectual and moral integrity.

The interview/personality Test will be conducted for a total of 275 Marks.

How to Prepare for UPSC Personality Test?

The UPSC personality test shall be conducted for the candidates who qualify for the main examination. This round is the most important as the final merit list is prepared on the basis of the marks secured in the UPSC interview and mains examination. Candidates can resort to the preparation tips mentioned below for qualifying the same in a single attempt.

Always prepare questions surrounding the details available in the DAF (Detailed Application Form) submitted on the official website earlier. It has been seen that most of the questions are asked from these details only. Develop comprehensive knowledge surrounding your native state, academic background etc.

Another thing to keep in mind is being confident in your approach while going to write for the UPSC personality test. The reason being the panel asks questions to check the overall pressure-taking ability of the candidate.

It is advisable to be very optimistic while answering questions in front of the panel. One has to exhibit positivity in a way that they can discharge their duties well while working in any of the services.

Refrain from passing any political comments and act neutral even if the panel tries to ask questions on this subject.

It is advisable to join any mock interview course for practicing in a better way before the examination. This helps in acing the interview and developing self-confidence.

