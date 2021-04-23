UPSC IAS Prelims 2021: Important Questions on World Geography - Topic 3 (Africa)

Africa is the second largest continent, after Asia. According to paleoanthropologists (One who studies the human fossils scientifically), Africa is the oldest territory of the Earth where the human species evolved. It is the only continent to extend from the northern temperate zone to the southern temperate zone. In this new series, we will provide important questions on every continent of the world. The questions will cover climatology, Oceanography among other important physical geography concepts. In this article, we have provided all the important questions related to Africa which is useful for the preparation of the UPSC (IAS) Civil Services Exam 2021.

Ques 1: Which of the following African river crosses the equator twice during its course

(a) Congo

(b) Nile

(c) Orange

(d) Niger

Ans: a

Explanation:



Ques 2: Arrange the following African islands off its coast from East to West orientation

(a) Madeira

(b) Cape Verde

(c) Reunion

(d) Mauritius

Select the right code

(a) 2-1-4-3

(b) 1-2-3-4

(c) 4-2-3-1

(d) 4-3-1-2

Ans: d

Explanation:

Ques 3: Consider the following statements regarding the Atlas Mountains:

It is situated on the southwestern part of the continent. Mount Toubkal is the highest point in the Atlas Mountains.

Which of the given statements is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Ans: b

Explanation: Atlas is situated on the northwestern part of the continent stretching over an area of 2400 km towards the southwest direction across Morocco, Algeria, and Tunisia. The High Atlas culminates in Mount Toubkal at 13,665 feet (4,165 metres), the highest point in the Atlas Mountains, which is surrounded by high snowcapped peaks; the Aurès Mountains are formed of long parallel folds, which reach a height of 7,638 feet at Mount Chelia.

Ques 4: Nubian Desert is the eastern region of the Sahara desert, lies between which two water bodies?

(a) Nile and Mediterranean Sea

(b) Senegal and Atlantic Ocean

(c) Nile and the Red Sea

(d) Congo and Atlantic Sea

Ans: c

Explanation: Sudan. It is separated from the Libyan Desert by the Nile River valley to the west, while to the north is Egypt; eastward, the Red Sea; and southward, the Nile again. Unlike the Libyan Desert, the Nubian Desert is rocky and rugged, though there are some dunes, and toward the Red Sea the desert, rising in gentle slopes to the west, culminates in precipitous uplands of the Red Sea Hills (Jabal Erba 7,273 feet [2,217 m]) to the east. It is essentially a sandstone plateau interspersed with many wadis (seasonal rivers) that die out before reaching the Nile. The rainfall averages less than 5 inches (125 mm) a year.

Ques 5: Lake Nasser is on the river

(a) Nile

(b) Congo

(c) Zambezi

(d) Orange

Ans: a

Explanation: Lake Nasser is on the river Nile. It is a man-made lake located between Egypt and Sudan

Ques 6: Doumeira Islands, sometimes seen in news is located in –

(a) Black Sea

(b) Red Sea

(c) Caspian Sea

(d) Mediterranean Sea

Ans:b

Explanation: The Doumeira Islands are situated northeast of Djibouti and east of Eritrea near the Bab el-Mandeb in the Red Sea.

Ques 7: Consider the following statements:

The Equator runs almost through the middle of Africa. Africa is the only continent through which the Tropic of Cancer, the Equator, and the Tropic of Capricorn pass. Australia is the smallest continent that lies entirely in the Southern Hemisphere.

Which of the above statements is/are correct?

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 2 and 3 only

(c) 1 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Ans: d

Explanation: The Equator or 0 degrees latitude runs almost through the middle of the continent. A large part of Africa lies in the Northern Hemisphere. It is the only continent through which the Tropic of Cancer, the Equator, and the Tropic of Capricorn pass. Australia is the smallest continent that lies entirely in the Southern Hemisphere. It is surrounded on all sides by the oceans and seas.

Ques 8: Sudan is an example of which of the following types of climates?

(a) Tropical Marine

(b) Tropical Continental

(c) Tropical Monsoon

(d) Tundra

Ans: b

Explanation: During the dry season, there is little or no rainfall. Areas which experience tropical continental climates experience high temperatures throughout the year. Annual temperature range is greater than that of equatorial climates. An annual temperature range of about 8 degrees Celsius is not uncommon.

Ques 9: How many time zones are present in Africa?

(a) Four

(b) Five

(c) Six

(d) Seven

Ans: c

Explanation: There are six time zones and thirteen standard time zone names to describe them in Africa. The time zone range from UTC/GMT -1 to UTC/GMT + 4. Hence, C is the correct option.

Ques 10: Tugela Falls is the second highest waterfall in the world which lies in which country of Africa?

(a) Algeria

(b) South Africa

(c) Sudan

(d) Tunisia

Ans: b

Explanation: Tugela Falls is a complex of seasonal waterfalls located in the Drakensberg (Dragon's Mountains) of Royal Natal National Park in KwaZulu-Natal Province, Republic of South Africa. It is also considered as the world's second-tallest waterfall. Hence, B is the correct option.

