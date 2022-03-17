UPSC Mains Result 2021-22 (OUT): Get Direct PDF Link to Check Civil Services Mains Result @upsc.gov.in

UPSC Mains Result 2021-22: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has uploaded a PDF containing the roll number of all the selected candidates in the UPSC Civil Service Mains Exam 2021 at upsc.gov.in. Those who have attended the exam from 07 January to 16 January 2022 can check the roll numbers of the shortlisted candidates for the Personality Test or Interview. Such candidates can download UPSC Mains Admit Card 2022 from the official website of UPSC or through UPSC Civil Service Mains Link below:

How to Download UPSC Civil Service Mains Result 2021 ?

Visit the official website of UPSC Click on ‘Written Result: Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2021’ Download UPSC Civil Service Mains Result PDF Check Roll Numbers of selected candidates.

UPSC Mains Result 2021-22 Download PDF Link

UPSC Civil Service Mains Marks 2022

The commission will upload the marks of all candidates within 15 days from the date of publication of the final result [after conducting Personality Tests (Interview)] and will remain available on the Website for a period of 30 days.

UPSC Civil Service Interview 2021-22

The candidates whose roll number is available in the list will be called for Personality Tests (Interviews). UPSC IAS Interview of these candidates will be commenced from 05 April 2022 in the Office of the Union Public Service Commission at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi-110069. UPSC Civil Service Interview Schedule shall be uploaded shortly.

The summon Letters of Personality Tests (Interviews) of the candidates will be made available in due course, which may be downloaded from the Commission’s Website https://www.upsc.gov.in & https://www.upsconline.in. The candidates, who may not be able to download their e-Summon Letters, should immediately contact the office of the Commission through letter or on Phone Nos. 011-23385271, 011-23381125, 011-23098543 or Fax No. 011-23387310, 011-23384472 or by email on (csm-upsc@nic.in).

UPSC CSE Prelims Exam was held on 10 October 2021 and the result was announced on 29 October 2021.UPSC Civil Service Notification 2021 for a total of 712 vacancies to be filled the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service and other Central Services (Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’).

