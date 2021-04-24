UPSC NDA Answer Key 2020 Out, Download NA NDA 1 and 2 PDF @upsc.gov.in

UPSC NDA Answer Key 2020 Download: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the answer key for National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I) & (II) 2020 Candidates can download UPSC NDA NA Answer Key from the official website i.e. upsc.gov.in.

UPSC NDA Answer Key Link is also given below. The candidates can download UPSC NDA Answer Key for mathematics and GAT, directly, through the link below:

UPSC NDA Answer Key Download Links:

UPSC NDA Mathematics Answer Key Download Link

UPSC NDA GEA Answer Key Download Link

How to Download UPSC NDA Answer Key 2020 ?

Visit the official website of UPSC i.e. upsc.gov.in Click on ‘Examination’ Tab and then on ‘Answer Keys’ A new page will be opened ‘PDF’ Link for Mathematics and GAT given against ‘National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I) & (II), 2020’ Download UPSC NDA Answer Key PDF Take a print out of UPSC NDA NA Answer Key PDF for future use

A total of 413 vacancies were notified under Ministry of Defence for Admission to Army, Navy and Air Force Wings of the National Defence Academy for the 145th Course and for the 107th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) and for the 146th Course, and for the 108th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC).