UPSC NDA 2021 Short Notification Released, Apply Online for NDA NA 1 Exam from 30 Dec @upsc.gov.in, Check Eligibility, Selection Process

UPSC NDA 2021 Recruitment Notification: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the short notification for National Defence Academy & Naval Academy Examination (I) 2021, for admission to Army, Navy and Air Force Wings of NDA for 147th Course and for 109th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) commencing for 02 January 2022, in the employment newspaper dated 26 December to 01 January 2021.

UPSC NDA 1 Online Application Process will start from 30 December 2020 on upsconline.nic.in. The last date for UPSC NDA Registration is 19 January 2021 . UPSC NDA 1 Notification shall also be released on 30 December 2020on upsc.gov.in.

Candidates who will submit their application successfully will be called for UPSC NDA 1 Exam which is scheduled to be held on 18 April 2021.

Last year, the commission had invited applications to fill up 418 vacancies out of which 370 vacancies were for National Defence Academy and 48 are for Naval Academy (10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme).

More details on UPSC NDA 1 Exam such as application process, eligibility, selection process, important dates, exam pattern, syllabus BASED ON PREVIOUS YEARS are given below:

UPSC NDA 2021 Important Dates

Event Date UPSC NDA 1 Notification Date 30 December 2020 Starting Date for UPSC NDA 1 2021 Application Form 30 December 2020 Last date for online application for UPSC NDA NA 2020 19 January 2021 UPSC NDA NA 1 Exam Date 18 April 2021 UPSC NDA NA 1 Result Date to be announced UPSC NDA NA 1 Answer Key Date to be announced UPSC NDA NA Interview Date to be announced Date for 147th Course for the NDA and 109th Course for the Naval Academy 02 January 2022

UPSC NDA 2021 Vacancy Details

National Defence Academy for 147th Course

Army

Navy

Air

109th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC)

UPSC NDA 2021Salary:

Fixed Stipend for Cadet Training for Army Officers and equivalent ranks in Air Force and Navy:

Rs 56,100/- p.m. (Starting pay in Level 10)

Pay:

Lt to Major

Lt - Level 10 (56,100 – 1,77,500)

Capt - Level 10 B (61,300-1,93,900)

Maj - Level 11 (69,400 –2,07,200)

Lt Colonel to Major General

Lt Col - Level 12A (1,21,200 –2,12,400)

Col - Level 13 (1,30,600-2,15,900)

Brig - Level 13A (1,39,600-2,17,600)

Maj Gen - Level 14 (1,44,200-2,18,200)

Lt Gen AG Scale

Level 15 (1, 82, 200-2,24,100)

HAG + Scale

Level 16 (2,05,400 – 2,24,400)

VCOAS/ Army Cdr/ LtGen (NFSG)

Level 17 (2,25,000/-) (fixed)

COAS

Level 18 (2,50,000/-) (fixed)

Military Service Pay (MSP) to the officers from the rank of Lt to Brig:

Rs 15,500 p.m. fixed

Flying Allowance:

The Army Aviators (Pilots) serving in the Army Aviation Corps are entitled to flying allowance at Rs 25,000/- p.m.

UPSC NDA 2021Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

For Army Wing of National Defence Academy :—12th Class pass of the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent examination conducted by a State Education Board or a University.

For Air Force and Naval Wings of National Defence Academy :—12th Class pass of the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent with Physics and Mathematics conducted by a State Education Board or a University. Candidates who are appearing in the 12th Class under the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent examination can also apply for this examination.

UPSC NDA Age Limit:

Minimum Age - 15.7 years

Maximum Age - 18.7 years

UPSC NDA Physical Standard:

Candidates must be physically fit according to physical standards for admission to National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I), 2021.

Nationality:

A candidate must be unmarried male and must be :

A citizen of India or

A subject of Bhutan, or a subject of Nepal, or

A Tibetan refugee who came over to India before the 1st January, 1962 with the intention of permanently settling in India, or

A person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka and East African Countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania, Zambia, Malawi, Zaire and Ethiopia or Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India. Provided that a candidate belonging to aboce categories and shall be a person in whose favour a certificate of eligibility has been issued by the Government of India. Certificate of eligibility will not, however, be necessary in the case of candidates who are Gorkha subjects of Nepal.

UPSC NDA 2021 Selection Procedure

The selection will be done on the basis of performance in Written Test (900 Marks) and SSB Interview/Personality Test (900 Marks).

UPSC NDA Exam Pattern 2021

There will be objective-type questions on:

Subject No. of Questions Marks Time Maths (Post Code - 01) 120 300 2 Hours & 30 Minutes General Ability Test (Post Code - 02) 150 600 2 Hours & 30 Minutes

There will Negative Marking for wrong answers marked

UPSC NDA Syllabus 2021

Part 1 - Mathematics:

ALGEBRA :Concept of set, operations on sets, Venn diagrams. De Morgan laws, Cartesian product, relation, equivalence relation. Representation of real numbers on a line. Complex numbers—basic properties, modulus, argument, cube roots of unity. Binary system of numbers. Conversion of a number in decimal system to binary system and vice-versa. Arithmetic, 19 Geometric and Harmonic progressions. Quadratic equations with real coefficients. Solution of linear inequations of two variables by graphs. Permutation and Combination. Binomial theorem and its applications. Logarithms and their applications.

MATRICES AND DETERMINANTS : Types of matrices, operations on matrices. Determinant of a matrix, basic properties of determinants. Adjoint and inverse of a square matrix, Applications-Solution of a system of linear equations in two or three unknowns by Cramer’s rule and by Matrix Method.

TRIGONOMETRY : Angles and their measures in degrees and in radians. Trigonometrical ratios. Trigonometric identities Sum and difference formulae. Multiple and Sub-multiple angles. Inverse trigonometric functions. Applications-Height and distance, properties of triangles.

ANALYTICAL GEOMETRY OF TWO AND THREE DIMENSIONS: Rectangular Cartesian Coordinate system. Distance formula. Equation of a line in various forms. Angle between two lines. Distance of a point from a line. Equation of a circle in standard and in general form. Standard forms of parabola, ellipse and hyperbola. Eccentricity and axis of a conic. Point in a three dimensional space, distance between two points. Direction Cosines and direction ratios. Equation two points. Direction Cosines and direction ratios. Equation of a plane and a line in various forms. Angle between two lines and angle between two planes. Equation of a sphere.

DIFFERENTIAL CALCULUS : Concept of a real valued function–domain, range and graph of a function. Composite functions, one to one, onto and inverse functions. Notion of limit, Standard limits—examples. Continuity of functions—examples, algebraic operations on continuous functions. Derivative of function at a point, geometrical and physical interpretation of a derivative—applications. Derivatives of sum, product and quotient of functions, derivative of a function with respect to another function, derivative of a composite function. Second order derivatives. Increasing and decreasing functions. Application of derivatives in problems of maxima and minima.

INTEGRAL CALCULUS AND DIFFERENTIAL EQUATIONS : Integration as inverse of differentiation, integration by substitution and by parts, standard integrals involving algebraic expressions, trigonometric, exponential and hyperbolic functions. 20 Evaluation of definite integrals—determination of areas of plane regions bounded by curves—applications. Definition of order and degree of a differential equation, formation of a differential equation by examples. General and particular solution of a differential equations, solution of first order and first degree differential equations of various types—examples. Application in problems of growth and decay.

VECTOR ALGEBRA : Vectors in two and three dimensions, magnitude and direction of a vector. Unit and null vectors, addition of vectors, scalar multiplication of a vector, scalar product or dot product of two vectors. Vector product or cross product of two vectors. Applications—work done by a force and moment of a force and in geometrical problems.

STATISTICS AND PROBABILITY : Statistics : Classification of data, Frequency distribution, cumulative frequency distribution—examples. Graphical representation—Histogram, Pie Chart, frequency polygon— examples. Measures of Central tendency—Mean, median and mode. Variance and standard deviation—determination and comparison. Correlation and regression. Probability : Random experiment, outcomes and associated sample space, events, mutually exclusive and exhaustive events, impossible and certain events. Union and Intersection of events. Complementary, elementary and composite events. Definition of probability—classical and statistical—examples. Elementary theorems on probability—simple problems. Conditional probability, Bayes’ theorem—simple problems. Random variable as function on a sample space. Binomial distribution, examples of random experiments giving rise to Binominal distribution.

PAPER 2 - General Ability Test:

Part ‘A’—ENGLISH (Maximum Marks—200) - Grammar and usage, vocabulary, comprehension and cohesion in extended text to test the candidate’s proficiency in English. Part ‘B’—GENERAL KNOWLEDGE (Maximum Marks—400) - There will be questions on following subjects:

Physics - Physical Properties and States of Matter, Mass, Weight, Volume, Density and Specific Gravity, Principle of Archimedes, Pressure Barometer. Motion of objects, Velocity and Acceleration, Newton’s Laws of Motion, Force and Momentum, Parallelogram of Forces, Stability and Equilibrium of bodies, Gravitation, elementary ideas of work, Power and Energy. Effects of Heat, Measurement of Temperature and Heat, change of State and Latent Heat, Modes of transference of Heat. Sound waves and their properties, Simple musical instruments. Rectilinear propagation of Light, Reflection and refraction. Spherical mirrors and Lenses, Human Eye. Natural and Artificial Magnets, Properties of a Magnet, Earth as a Magnet. Static and Current Electricity, conductors and Nonconductors, Ohm’s Law, Simple Electrical Circuits, Heating, Lighting and Magnetic effects of Current, Measurement of Electrical Power, Primary and Secondary Cells, Use of X-Rays. General Principles in the working of the following: Simple Pendulum, Simple Pulleys, Siphon, Levers, Balloon, Pumps, Hydrometer, Pressure Cooker, Thermos Flask, Gramophone, Telegraphs, Telephone, Periscope, Telescope, Microscope, Mariner’s Compass; Lightening Conductors, Safety Fuses.

Chemistry: Physical and Chemical changes. Elements, Mixtures and Compounds, Symbols, Formulae and simple Chemical Equations, Law of Chemical Combination (excluding problems). Properties of Air and Water. Preparation and Properties of Hydrogen, Oxygen, Nitrogen and Carbondioxide, Oxidation and Reduction. Acids, bases and salts. Carbon—different forms. Fertilizers—Natural and Artificial. Material used in the preparation of substances like Soap, Glass, Ink, Paper, Cement, Paints, Safety Matches and GunPowder. Elementary ideas about the structure of Atom, Atomic Equivalent and Molecular Weights, Valency.

General Science: Difference between the living and non-living. Basis of Life—Cells, Protoplasms and Tissues. Growth and Reproduction in Plants and Animals. Elementary knowledge of Human Body and its important organs. Common Epidemics, their causes and prevention. Food—Source of Energy for man. Constituents of food, Balanced Diet. The Solar System—Meteors and Comets, Eclipses. Achievements of Eminent Scientists.

History, Freedom Movement etc. - A broad survey of Indian History, with emphasis on Culture and Civilisation. Freedom Movement in India. Elementary study of Indian Constitution and Administration. Elementary knowledge of Five Year Plans of India. Panchayati Raj, Co-operatives and Community Development. Bhoodan, Sarvodaya, National Integration and Welfare State, Basic Teachings of Mahatma Gandhi. Forces shaping the modern world; Renaissance, Exploration and Discovery; War of American Independence. French Revolution, Industrial Revolution and Russian Revolution. Impact of Science and Technology on Society. Concept of one World, United Nations, Panchsheel, Democracy, Socialism and Communism. Role of India in the present world.

Geography - The Earth, its shape and size. Lattitudes and Longitudes, Concept of time. International Date Line. Movements of Earth and their effects. Origin of Earth. Rocks and their classification; Weathering—Mechanical and Chemical, Earthquakes and Volcanoes. Ocean Currents and Tides Atmosphere and its composition; Temperature and Atmospheric Pressure, Planetary Winds, Cyclones and Anti-cyclones; Humidity; Condensation and Precipitation; Types of Climate, Major Natural regions of the World. Regional Geography of India—Climate, Natural vegetation. Mineral and Power resources; location and distribution of agricultural and Industrial activities. Important Sea ports and main sea, land and air routes of India. Main items of Imports and Exports of India.

Current Events - Knowledge of Important events that have happened in India in the recent years. Current important world events. Prominent personalities—both Indian and International including those connected with cultural activities and sports. 23 NOTE : Out of maximum marks assigned to part ‘B’ of this paper, questions on Sections ‘A’, ‘B’, ‘C’, ‘D’, ‘E’ and ‘F’ will carry approximately 25%, 15%, 10%, 20%, 20% and 10% weightages respectively.

UPSC NDA Admit Card 2020

The e-Admit Card will be uploaded three weeks before the commencement of the examination on the UPSC website (upsconline.nic.in. No Admit Card will be sent by post.

UPSC NDA Exam Centres

Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Prayagraj (Allahabad), Bengaluru, Bareilly, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Cuttack, Dehradun, Delhi, Dharwad, Dispur, Gangtok, Hyderabad, Imphal, Itanagar, Jaipur, Jammu, Jorhat, Kochi, Kohima, Kolkata, Lucknow, Madurai, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji (Goa), Patna, Port Blair, Raipur, Ranchi, Sambalpur, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram, Tirupati, Udaipur and Vishakhapatnam.

UPSC NDA Result 2021

The result will be announced on the official website of UPSC. UPSC NDA Result 2021 Date will be available in the detailed notification.

All the candidates who have successfully qualified in the written examination are required to register themselves online on Directorate General of Recruiting website www.joinindianarmy.nic.in, with the same Email ID as provided to UPSC while filling UPSC online application. SSB interview is likely to be held during the months of July 2021 to September 2021 or as suitable to Recruiting Directorate

UPSC NDA Intelligence and Personality Test 2021

Shortlisted candidates in the written exam will be called for Intelligence and Personality Test conducted by Services Selection Board (SSB) in two stages:

Stage I comprises of Officer Intelligence Rating (OIR) tests are Picture Perception * Description Test (PP&DT). The candidates will be shortlisted based on combination of performance in OIR Test and PP&DT.

Stage II Comprises of Interview, Group Testing Officer Tasks, Psychology Tests and the Conference. These tests are conducted over 4 days. The details of these tests are given on the website joinindianarmy.nic.in.

The personality of a candidate is assessed by three different assessors viz. The Interviewing Officer (IO), Group Testing Officer (GTO) and the Psychologist. There are no separate weightage for each test. The marks are allotted by assessors only after taking into consideration the performance of the candidate holistically in all the test. In addition, marks for Conference are also allotted based on the initial performance of the Candidate in the three techniques and decision of the Board. All these have equal weightage. The various tests of IO, GTO and Psych are designed to bring out the presence/absence of Officer Like Qualities and their trainability in a candidate. Accordingly candidates are Recommended or Not Recommended at the SSB.

How to Apply for UPSC NDA NA 1 Recruitment 2021 ?

Interested candidates can apply for UPSC NDA NA 2021 through the online mode from 30 December to 11 January 2021. Candidates will be required to complete the Online Application form containing two stages viz. Part I and Part II..

Application Fee:

Rs. 100/- (No Fee for SC/ST Candidates)

UPSC NDA 2021 Notification PDF

UPSC Website