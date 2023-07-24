UPSC Recruitment 2023 Notification: Apply Online For 56 Administrative Officer & Other Posts, Check Eligibility

UPSC Recruitment 2023 Notification: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released job notification for various posts in the Employment News (22-28) July 2023. Under the recruitment drive, the Commission is to recruit various posts in the different ministries including Directorate General of Civil Aviation, Ministry of Civil Aviation, Ministry of Defence (Navy),Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Ministry of Mines and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before August 10, 2023.
UPSC Recruitment 2023: Important Dates
Opening date of online application: July 22, 2023
Closing date of application: August 10, 2023
Last date for complete submission of printing of application form: August 11, 2023
UPSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details
Aeronautical Officer-26
Principal Civil Hydrographic Officer-1
Senior Administrative Officer Grade-II -20
Scientist ‘B’ -7
Assistant Geophysicist-2
UPSC Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification
Aeronautical Officer-Degree in Aeronautical or Electrical or Electronics or Mechanical or Metallurgical Engineering from a recognized University.
Principal Civil Hydrographic Officer- Degree in Engineering in Civil or Computer Science or Information Technology OR Masters Degree in Mathematics or Geography or Geophysics or Computer Applications or Computer Science or Information Technology OR Pass in the final examination of the institution of surveyors in subdivision1(B) Hydrographic surveying. (Only those students who were enrolled with Institutions with permanent recognition up to 31.05.2013 would be eligible.)
Senior Administrative Officer Grade-II -Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized university or institution.
Scientist ‘B’ -Master’s Degree in Science in the required Discipline (i.e. Botany/Horticulture/Organic Chemistry) from a recognized University or equivalent
Assistant Geophysicist- Master’s Degree in Physics or Geophysics or Geology or Mathematics from a recognized University or Institute; OR BE or AMIE in Electronics or Communication from a recognized University or Institute
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
UPSC Recruitment 2023: Overview
|Organization
|Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)
|Post Name
|Senior Administrative Officer & Others
|Vacancies
|56
|Category
|Govt Jobs
|Job Location
|All India
|Opening Date for Online Application
|July 22, 2023
|Last Date for Online Application
|August 10, 2023
|Mode of Apply
|Online
|Official Website
|https://www.upsc.gov.in/
UPSC Recruitment 2023 PDF
UPSC Recruitment 2023: How To Apply
Interested and eligible candidates can apply only for these posts through the Online Recruitment Application (ORA) system with the official website http://www.upsconline.nic.in. Last date for submission of online application is August 10, 2023.