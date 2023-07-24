UPSC Recruitment 2023 Notification: Apply Online For 56 Administrative Officer & Other Posts, Check Eligibility

UPSC has invited online applications for the 56 Various Posts on its official website. Check UPSC Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

UPSC has invited online applications for the 56 Various Posts on its official website. Check UPSC Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

UPSC Recruitment 2023 Notification: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released job notification for various posts in the Employment News (22-28) July 2023. Under the recruitment drive, the Commission is to recruit various posts in the different ministries including Directorate General of Civil Aviation, Ministry of Civil Aviation, Ministry of Defence (Navy),Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Ministry of Mines and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before August 10, 2023.

UPSC Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Opening date of online application: July 22, 2023

Closing date of application: August 10, 2023

Last date for complete submission of printing of application form: August 11, 2023



UPSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Aeronautical Officer-26

Principal Civil Hydrographic Officer-1

Senior Administrative Officer Grade-II -20

Scientist ‘B’ -7

Assistant Geophysicist-2

UPSC Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Aeronautical Officer-Degree in Aeronautical or Electrical or Electronics or Mechanical or Metallurgical Engineering from a recognized University.

Principal Civil Hydrographic Officer- Degree in Engineering in Civil or Computer Science or Information Technology OR Masters Degree in Mathematics or Geography or Geophysics or Computer Applications or Computer Science or Information Technology OR Pass in the final examination of the institution of surveyors in subdivision1(B) Hydrographic surveying. (Only those students who were enrolled with Institutions with permanent recognition up to 31.05.2013 would be eligible.)

Senior Administrative Officer Grade-II -Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized university or institution.

Scientist ‘B’ -Master’s Degree in Science in the required Discipline (i.e. Botany/Horticulture/Organic Chemistry) from a recognized University or equivalent

Assistant Geophysicist- Master’s Degree in Physics or Geophysics or Geology or Mathematics from a recognized University or Institute; OR BE or AMIE in Electronics or Communication from a recognized University or Institute

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



UPSC Recruitment 2023: Overview

Organization Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Post Name Senior Administrative Officer & Others Vacancies 56 Category Govt Jobs Job Location All India Opening Date for Online Application July 22, 2023 Last Date for Online Application August 10, 2023 Mode of Apply Online Official Website https://www.upsc.gov.in/







UPSC Recruitment 2023 PDF







UPSC Recruitment 2023: How To Apply



Interested and eligible candidates can apply only for these posts through the Online Recruitment Application (ORA) system with the official website http://www.upsconline.nic.in. Last date for submission of online application is August 10, 2023.