UPSC Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For Specialist And Other Posts: Check Eligibility And How To Apply

UPSC Recruitment 2023 Notification: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released notification for Specialist Grade III, Junior Scientific Officer and others posts in the Employment News (12-18 August) 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before August 31, 2023. Last date for submission of hard copy i.e. the completely submitted online form is September 1, 2023.
Candidates having requisite educational qualification including Masters/Degree in concerned trades have golden chance to work for various ministries including Ministry of Defence , Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Ministry of Home Affairs and others.
UPSC Recruitment 2023: Important Dates
- Opening date of online application: August 12, 2023
- Closing date of online application: August 31, 2023
- Closing date for complete application form: September 1, 2023
UPSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details
- Post Harvest Technologist: 1 post
- Senior Scientific Assistant: 5 posts
- Deputy Central Intelligence Officer: 4 posts
- Junior Scientific Officer: 1 post
- Specialist Grade III: 19 posts
UPSC Recruitment 2023: Overview
|Organisation
|UPSC
|Name of Posts
|Specialist Grade III, Junior Scientific Officer and others
|Number of Posts
|30
|
Closing date of online application
|August 31, 2023
|Application Mode
|Online
|Jobs Type
|Govt jobs
UPSC Educational Qualification 2023
Post Harvest Technologist: Masters degree in Post-Harvest Technology or Food Science and Nutrition or Food Technology from a recognized University or Institute with National Eligibility Test
qualification.
Senior Scientific Assistant (Aeronautical): Degree in Aeronautical Engineering or Technology from any recognized University OR
Associate Member of Institute of Engineers (AMIE) (Only those students who were enrolled
Institutions with permanent recognition up to 31.05.2013 would be eligible.) OR
Associate Member of Aeronautical Society of India (AMASI) (Only those students who were
enrolled with Institutions with permanent recognition up to 31.05.2013 would be eligible.)
Specialist Officer III: (i) A recognized MBBS degree qualification included in the First Schedule or Second Schedule or Part II of the Third Schedule (other than licentiate qualifications) to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 (102 of1956). Holders of Educational qualifications included in Part II of the Third Schedule should also fulfill the conditions specified in sub-section (3) of section 13 of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 (102 of 1956). (ii) Post-Graduate degree or diploma in the concerned speciality or super speciality mentioned in Section-A or Section-B of Schedule VI or equivalent i.e. Doctor of Medicine (Anaesthesiology); or Master of Surgery (Anaesthesiology); or
Diplomate National Board (Anaesthesiology); or Post Graduate Diploma in Anaesthesiology
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
UPSC Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF
UPSC Recruitment 2023 Apply Online
Interested and eligible candidates can apply only for these posts through the Online Recruitment Application (ORA) system with the official website http://www.upsconline.nic.in on or before August 31, 2023. The last date for submission of hard copy i.e. the completely submitted online form is September 1, 2023.