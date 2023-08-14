UPSC Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For Specialist And Other Posts: Check Eligibility And How To Apply

UPSC Recruitment 2023 Notification: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released notification for Specialist Grade III, Junior Scientific Officer and others posts in the Employment News (12-18 August) 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before August 31, 2023. Last date for submission of hard copy i.e. the completely submitted online form is September 1, 2023.

Candidates having requisite educational qualification including Masters/Degree in concerned trades have golden chance to work for various ministries including Ministry of Defence , Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Ministry of Home Affairs and others.

UPSC Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Opening date of online application: August 12, 2023

Closing date of online application: August 31, 2023

Closing date for complete application form: September 1, 2023

UPSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Post Harvest Technologist: 1 post

Senior Scientific Assistant: 5 posts

Deputy Central Intelligence Officer: 4 posts

Junior Scientific Officer: 1 post

Specialist Grade III: 19 posts

UPSC Recruitment 2023: Overview

Organisation UPSC Name of Posts Specialist Grade III, Junior Scientific Officer and others Number of Posts 30 Closing date of online application August 31, 2023 Application Mode Online Jobs Type Govt jobs

UPSC Educational Qualification 2023

Post Harvest Technologist: Masters degree in Post-Harvest Technology or Food Science and Nutrition or Food Technology from a recognized University or Institute with National Eligibility Test

qualification.

Senior Scientific Assistant (Aeronautical): Degree in Aeronautical Engineering or Technology from any recognized University OR

Associate Member of Institute of Engineers (AMIE) (Only those students who were enrolled

Institutions with permanent recognition up to 31.05.2013 would be eligible.) OR

Associate Member of Aeronautical Society of India (AMASI) (Only those students who were

enrolled with Institutions with permanent recognition up to 31.05.2013 would be eligible.)

Specialist Officer III: (i) A recognized MBBS degree qualification included in the First Schedule or Second Schedule or Part II of the Third Schedule (other than licentiate qualifications) to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 (102 of1956). Holders of Educational qualifications included in Part II of the Third Schedule should also fulfill the conditions specified in sub-section (3) of section 13 of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 (102 of 1956). (ii) Post-Graduate degree or diploma in the concerned speciality or super speciality mentioned in Section-A or Section-B of Schedule VI or equivalent i.e. Doctor of Medicine (Anaesthesiology); or Master of Surgery (Anaesthesiology); or

Diplomate National Board (Anaesthesiology); or Post Graduate Diploma in Anaesthesiology

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.





UPSC Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF





UPSC Recruitment 2023 Apply Online

Interested and eligible candidates can apply only for these posts through the Online Recruitment Application (ORA) system with the official website http://www.upsconline.nic.in on or before August 31, 2023. The last date for submission of hard copy i.e. the completely submitted online form is September 1, 2023.

