UPSESSB TGT Admit Card 2021 Released @pariksha.up.nic.in, Download UP Teacher Hall Ticket

UPSESSB Admit Card 2021 has been released by Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Sewa Chayan Board (UPSESSB), on 26 July, on official website -upsessb.org. UPSESSB TGT Exam will be conducted on 07 and 08 August 2021. Candidates who appearing in UP TGT Exam 2021 can download UP TGT Admit Card from the website - pariksha.up.nic.in. However, UP TGT Admit Card Download Link is given below.

UPSESSB TGT Admit Card Download Link

UPSESSB TGT Exam Pattern

There will be 125 multiple-choice questions Each questions will be of 4 marks and the total marks of the exam is 500 The total time allotted to the marks is 2 hours

UPSESSB TGT Selection Process

Those who qualify in the exam shall appear for Document Verification.

UPSESSB TGT Syllabus

How to Download UPSESSB Admit Card 2021 ?

Go to the official website - upsessb.org Click on the link ‘ Click Here to Download Admit Card’ given under ‘Vigyapti (26.07.2021) [Regarding Advt 01/2021 TGT Admit Card (Examination Dated 07.08.2021 & 08.08.2021)]' It will redirect you to a new page - pariksha.up.nic.in where you are required to click on 'UTTAR PRADESH SECONDARY EDUCATION SERVICES SELECTION BOARD, PRAYAGRAJ Click to Apply' Click on the link given for downloading the admit card under 'Admit Cards, Results and Important Declarations' Put your Registration Number, Date of Birth, Gender, and Verification Code Download Parisksha Admit Card

Candidates facing any issue while downloading the admit card may contact on 0532-2466851 or 8299325775.

A total of 12603 vacancies are available TGT Posts of which 11195 are for Male candidates and for 1408 for Female teachers for Hindi, Maths, Home Science, Urdu, English, Drawing, Social Science, Stitch, Sanskrit, Science, Biology, Commerce, Agriculture, Physical Education, Music Playing and Singing Music.

Online applications were invited from 16 March to 10 May 2021.