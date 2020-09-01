UPSESSB TGT PGT Interview 2016-20 Schedule Released @upsessb.org, Check UP TGT PGT Admit Card 2016 Download Link Here

UPSESSB TGT PGT Interview 2016-20: Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB) has released Interview Schedule for the post of TGT (Advt No.01/Exam/2016) & PGT (Advt No.02/2016) on its website. All those who have qualified in the UPSESSB TGT PGT Written Test 2016 can download the interview admit card on the official website of UPSESSB.i.e.upsessb.org.
The board has decided to conduct the UPSESSB TGT PGT Phase 4 Interview 2020 Round from 5 August 2020 to 11 September 2020, 21 September 2020 to 22 October 2020. Candidates can check the roll number wise list of candidates for interview round at below link.
UPSESSB TGT PGT Interview 2016-20 for English was conducted from 17 to 5 April 2020. Due to nationwide lockdown imposed by the Government from 23 March, the interview round for various subjects had been postponed.
The schedule-wise list of selected candidates has been uploaded on the official website. All selected candidates are advised to upload all essentials details (mentioned in the application) and choose exam centre and download their admit cards. Candidates are required to appear for interview round on the allotted date along with their documents. The interview round will be held in two shifts. i.e. Morning (9 AM to 12 PM) and Afternoon (1 PM to 4 PM).
All candidates are advised to carry masks, sanitizer and hand gloves on the day of the interview. Otherwise, they will not be allowed to appear in the interview round. All candidates are required to follow all protocols released by the State and Centre Government. Candidates can download the UPSESSB TGT PGT Interview 2016-20 Admit Card by following the steps given below.
UPSESSB PGT 2020 Result for Interview
UPSESSB TGT 2020 Result for Interview
UPSESSB TGT 2020 Result for Interview (2)
Download UPSESSB TGT PGT Interview 2016-20 Admit Card
How to Download UPSESSB TGT PGT Interview 2016-20 Admit Card?
- Go to the pariksha.up.nic.in.
- Click on Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Services Selection Board, Prayagraj.
- Click here to submit college preference choice and download Interview Letter for TGT-Examination 2016.
- Then, Download UPSESSB TGT PGT InterviewPhase 4 2016 Admit Card Link will be opened.
- Candidates will have to enter 10 digits Roll Number, Captcha Code and click on the proceed button.
- Then, candidates will receive OTP.
- After that, candidates will have to verify OTP, then a page will appear.
- There will be four sections appeared on the screen.
- Candidates can download the admit card and take a printout of the admit card from the first section.
- In Section 2, the Candidate will have to submit the preferred choice of the exam centre. No requests will be entertained for changing the exam centre.
- In Section 3, the Candidate will have to submit their documents.
- In Section 4, Candidates will have to take a print out of the admit card, exam centre choice preference, document verification list and appear for the interview.