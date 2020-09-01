UPSESSB TGT PGT Interview 2016-20 Schedule Released @upsessb.org, Check UP TGT PGT Admit Card 2016 Download Link Here

UPSESSB TGT PGT Interview 2016-20: Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB) has released Interview Schedule for the post of TGT (Advt No.01/Exam/2016) & PGT (Advt No.02/2016) on its website. All those who have qualified in the UPSESSB TGT PGT Written Test 2016 can download the interview admit card on the official website of UPSESSB.i.e.upsessb.org.

The board has decided to conduct the UPSESSB TGT PGT Phase 4 Interview 2020 Round from 5 August 2020 to 11 September 2020, 21 September 2020 to 22 October 2020. Candidates can check the roll number wise list of candidates for interview round at below link.

UPSESSB TGT PGT Interview 2016-20 for English was conducted from 17 to 5 April 2020. Due to nationwide lockdown imposed by the Government from 23 March, the interview round for various subjects had been postponed.

The schedule-wise list of selected candidates has been uploaded on the official website. All selected candidates are advised to upload all essentials details (mentioned in the application) and choose exam centre and download their admit cards. Candidates are required to appear for interview round on the allotted date along with their documents. The interview round will be held in two shifts. i.e. Morning (9 AM to 12 PM) and Afternoon (1 PM to 4 PM).

All candidates are advised to carry masks, sanitizer and hand gloves on the day of the interview. Otherwise, they will not be allowed to appear in the interview round. All candidates are required to follow all protocols released by the State and Centre Government. Candidates can download the UPSESSB TGT PGT Interview 2016-20 Admit Card by following the steps given below.

