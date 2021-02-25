UPSSSC Cane Supervisor 2016 Final Result 2021 Released @upsssc.gov.in, Download Here

UPSSSC Cane Supervisor 2016 Final Result 2021: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released UPSSSC Cane Supervisor 2016 Final Result 2021 on its website. All such candidates who appeared in the UPSSSC Cane Supervisor 2016 Exam can now download the merit list of shortlisted candidates through the official website of UPSSSC.i.e.upsssc.gov.in.

UPSSSC Cane Supervisor 2016 Final Result 2021 is available on the official website in the form of PDF. Candidates can download their result by following the easy steps given below.

Visit the official website of UPSSSC.i.e.upsssc.gov.in. Click on UPSSSC Cane Supervisor 2016 Final Result 2021 flashing on the homepage. A PDF will be opened. Download UPSSSC Cane Supervisor 2016 Final Result 2021 and save it for future reference.

Download UPSSSC Cane Supervisor 2016 Final Result 2021

The candidates should note that the mark sheet of the candidates will be uploaded on the official website. Candidates will be able to download Roll Number Wise UPSSSC Cane Supervisor 2016 Recruitment Result by clicking on the above link. The candidates can directly download UPSSSC Cane Supervisor 2016 Result by clicking on the above link.

This recruitment exam was held to recruit 275 vacancies of Cane Supervisor in the Uttar Pradesh Cane Department. The online application for the aforesaid posts was started on 6 October 2016 and ended on 24 October 2016.

