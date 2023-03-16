UPSSSC Combined Technical Service Admit Card 2023 OUT: Direct link to Call Letter, Check Exam Date

UPSSSC Combined Technical Service Admit Card 2023 : Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission released admit card for Combined Technical Services for 2016 exam. Check Direct Link to Download UPSSSC Combined Technical Service Call Letter Here.

UPSSSC Combined Technical Service Admit Card 2023: has been released on the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC). Candidates can download UPSSSC Admit Card 2023 from the website of UPSSSC i.e. upsssc.gov.in.

UPSSSC Combined Technical Service Admit Card 2023 Link

UPSSSC Combined Technical Service 2023 Admit Card Link is provided in this article for the candidates who have applied from 07 November to 24 November 2016. UPSSSC Combined Technical Service Exam will be conducted on 26 March 2023 from 10 AM to 12 PM at 3 centres including Lucknow, Kanpur Nagar and Bareilly.

UPSSSC Combined Technical Admit Card Download Link

Steps to Download UPSSSC Combined Technical Service Admit Card 2023



Students can check the steps to download admit card for UPSSSC Combined Technical Service exam from the commission’s website below:

Step 1: Go to the official website UPSSSC Website - upsssc.gov.in

Step 2: You will see a link to download the admit card ‘Click here to download your Written exam admit card under the Advt. 23-Exam/2016’

Step 3: Enter your registration number, date of birth, gender and verification code

Step 4: Now, Download UPSSSC Combined Technical Service 2023 Admit Card.

UPSSSC Combined Technical Service Exam Pattern

UPSSSC CTSE will be held in offline mode. There will be 100 multiple choice questions of 100 marks on:

Subject Number of Questions Marks Time General Hindi 25 25 2 hours General Intelligence 20 20 General Knowledge 20 20 Subject Related Questions 35 35

UPSSSC Combined Technical Service Selection Process



The selection for the post will be done on the basis of a written exam, document verification, and a final interview. The final selection is based on the marks obtained in the written examination and the final interview.