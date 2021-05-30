Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

UPSSSC Jr Assistant Typing Test Admit Card 2021 Updates: UP JA Exam From 23 June, Notice Out @upsssc.gov.in

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released an important notice regarding the Typing Test for the post of Junior Assistant (JA) on its official website upsssc.gov.in. Details Here

Created On: May 30, 2021 15:39 IST
UPSSSC Jr Assistant Typing Test 2021: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released an important notice regarding the Typing Test for the post of Junior Assistant (JA) on its official website upsssc.gov.in. As per the notice, UPSSSC Junior Assistant Typing Test will be conducted from 23 June 2021 for the candidates who have qualified in the written exam. In order to appear for the Typing Test, candidates are required to download UPSSSC Typing Test Admit Card. The candidates shall be informed about exam centre and admit card in due course.

UPSSSC Junior Assistant Typing Test Pattern

  1. UPSSSC Tier 2  will be held on computer/laptop in different slots for one Shift. The test  will be qualifying in nature .
  2. For typing speed test, Hindi should have a speed of 25 words per minute. A speed of 30 words per minute is required for the new English language.
  3. As per the educational eligibility, every candidate will be provided marks according to the score obtained by them in Tier 1 exam.

UPSSSC Jr Assistant Recruitment is being done to filling up 1186 vacancies for Junior Assistant Posts, against advertisement number 04/Exam/2019,  in Various Department of Uttar Pradesh. Online applications were invited on the official website from 26 June to 20 July 2019.
