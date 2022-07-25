UPSSSC Lekhpal Important Notice 2022 Released: Details Here

UPSSSC Lekhpal Exam Notice 2022: Candidates can check important details and download the pdf here.

UPSSSC Lekhpal Important Notice 2022: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has uploaded a notification regarding the Lekhapal Mains Exam 2022 according to which the last date for submitting the application fee has been extended. The candidates can now submit the online application fee for the online exam for the post of Lekhpal upto 31 July 2022.

What is the UPSSSC Lekhpal Admit Card Date ?

The commission has released the UPSSSC Lekhpal Admit Card Link on the official website. The candidates can download the admit card below:

UPSSSC Lekhpal Admit Card 2022

UPSSSC Lekhpal Exam will be held on 31 July 2022. Earlier, the exam was scheduled on 24 July 2022. The notice regarding the same was published on 16 July 2022.

The commission has uploaded the list of shortlisted candidates selected to appear in the main exam on 05 May 2022.

UPSSSC has invited online applications for recruitment of Lekhpal from 04 January to 14 January 2022. A total of 8085 vacancies shall be filled through this recruitment.

As per the UPSSSC's Latest Notice, UP Lekhpal Exam will be conducted on 31 July 2022.

UPSSSC Lekhapal Notice Download PDF