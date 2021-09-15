UPSSSC Lower Subordinate Mains Exam Date 2021 Announced @upsssc.gov.in, Check Exam Details

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the exam date for Combined Lower Subordinate Services (General Selection) Competitive Mains Examination 2019 on its official website-upsssc.gov.in. Check details here.

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) will conduct the Combined Lower Subordinate Services (General Selection) Competitive Examination 2019 on 21 October 2021. Exam will be held in two sittings from 10.00 A.M. to 11.30 A.M and second sittiings from 02.30 P.M. to 04.00 P.M.

First Paper will be consists of General Reasoning and General Studies and in Second Sittings, questions will be asked on General Science/Arithmetic and General Hindi.

It is noted that Commission had conducted the Prelims exam for Combined Lower Subordinate Services (General Selection) Competitive Examination 2019 on 26 June 2020. A total of 15335 candidates were qualified in the Prelims exam who will have to be appear in the mains exam for the same.

The whole exercise by Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) is to recruit the total 672 Posts under Combined Lower Subordinate Services (General Selection) Competitive Examination 2019.

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) will release the Admit Card for Combined Lower Subordinate Services (General Selection) Competitive Mains Examination 2019 in due course of time.

All such candidates who have qualified in the prelims exam for Combined Lower Subordinate Services (General Selection) Competitive Examination can check the UPSSSC Lower Subordinate Mains Exam Date 2021 available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

