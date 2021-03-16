UPTET 2021 Exam on July 25, Registration To Begin from May 18: Check Details

JagranJosh Education Awards 2021: Coming Soon! To meet our Jury, click here

UPTET 2021 Notification: Uttar Pradesh Board has released the UPTET Notification PDF 2021 @ updeled.gov.in. The exam will be held on July 25, 2021.

Created On: Mar 16, 2021 10:18 IST
Uttar Pradesh Exam Regulatory Authority has released the official notification regarding the UPTET 2021 exam. As per the notification, the exams will be conducted on July 25, 2021. The online application for UPTET 2021 will begin on May 18 on the official website on updeled.gov.in. The window to submit an application will close on June 1.

UPTET Exam is conducted in two different shifts for Paper-I & Paper-II. Candidates who aim to become Primary Teacher need to appear for UPTET Paper-I (Classes I-V) and candidates who aim to become Middle School Teacher need to appear for the UPTET Paper-II (Classes VI-VIII). Both the papers are conducted on the same day in pen & paper mode (written).

UPTET 2021: Important Events & Dates

Event

Date

UPTET Online Registration

18 May 2021

Last Date to apply for UPTET

1 June 2021

Last Date to Submit UPTET Application Fees

1 June 2021

UPTET Admit Card 2021 release date

July 2021

UPTET Exam 2021

25 July 2021

UPTET 2021 Application Process

UPTET Online Application Process is conducted online at updeled.gov.in. Candidates who want to get the UPTET Eligibility Certificate need to register for the same and appear for the UPTET exam. UPTET Online Registration will be done online by filling the Application Form and paying the exam fee. Have a look at the detailed application process and the fee:

Step 1: Visit updeled.gov.in

Step 2: Click on “UPTET 2021”

Step 3: Register for the UPTET by entering the required details

Step 4: Now apply by using the registration details

Step 5: Upload scanned images of photograph and sign

Step 6: Pay the application fee

Step 7: Save the confirmation page
