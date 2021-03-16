UPTET 2021 Exam on July 25, Registration To Begin from May 18: Check Details

Uttar Pradesh Exam Regulatory Authority has released the official notification regarding the UPTET 2021 exam. As per the notification, the exams will be conducted on July 25, 2021. The online application for UPTET 2021 will begin on May 18 on the official website on updeled.gov.in. The window to submit an application will close on June 1.

UPTET Exam is conducted in two different shifts for Paper-I & Paper-II. Candidates who aim to become Primary Teacher need to appear for UPTET Paper-I (Classes I-V) and candidates who aim to become Middle School Teacher need to appear for the UPTET Paper-II (Classes VI-VIII). Both the papers are conducted on the same day in pen & paper mode (written).

UPTET 2021: Important Events & Dates

Event Date UPTET Online Registration 18 May 2021 Last Date to apply for UPTET 1 June 2021 Last Date to Submit UPTET Application Fees 1 June 2021 UPTET Admit Card 2021 release date July 2021 UPTET Exam 2021 25 July 2021

UPTET 2021 Application Process

UPTET Online Application Process is conducted online at updeled.gov.in. Candidates who want to get the UPTET Eligibility Certificate need to register for the same and appear for the UPTET exam. UPTET Online Registration will be done online by filling the Application Form and paying the exam fee. Have a look at the detailed application process and the fee:

Step 1: Visit updeled.gov.in

Step 2: Click on “UPTET 2021”

Step 3: Register for the UPTET by entering the required details

Step 4: Now apply by using the registration details

Step 5: Upload scanned images of photograph and sign

Step 6: Pay the application fee

Step 7: Save the confirmation page





