UPTET Result 2022 Expected on Friday: Answer Key Anticipated on 7 April

UPTET Result 2022 is expected to be uploaded on Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) website, on Friday i.e. on 08 April 2022, as per media reports. Around 18 lakhs candidates are waiting for their results. We will provide you UPTET Result Link as soon as it is available on the official website of UPBEB i.e. https://updeled.gov.in.

As per the reports, Secretary Governance Dharmendra Mishra, on Wednesday, has given permission to the Office of the Secretary Examination Regulatory Authority to release the revised answer key of UP-TET on Thursday and the result on Friday in a letter.

Earlier, UPTET Final Answer key was to be declared on 23 February and the result was to be declared on 25 February. But the results could not be released due to the assembly elections. After the elections, the swearing-in and cabinet formation took time.

Candidates are demanding the result updates from the board on social media They have been expressing their anger for the past few days due to the delay in the result. They are upset the result is being delayed due to the elections, and then due to the division of departments.

Out of 21,65,179 candidates, 18,22,112 had appeared in the UP TET which was held on 23 January.