Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

UPTET Result 2022 Expected on Friday: Answer Key Anticipated on 7 April

Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB)  is expected to release the result of UPTET 2022 on Friday. Details Here.

Created On: Apr 6, 2022 19:26 IST
UPTET Result 2022
UPTET Result 2022

UPTET Result 2022 is expected to be uploaded on Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) website, on Friday i.e. on 08 April 2022, as per media reports.  Around 18 lakhs candidates are waiting for their results. We will provide you UPTET Result Link as soon as it is available on the official website of UPBEB i.e. https://updeled.gov.in.

As per the reports,  Secretary Governance Dharmendra Mishra,  on Wednesday, has given permission to the Office of the Secretary Examination Regulatory Authority to release the revised answer key of UP-TET on Thursday and the result on Friday in a letter. 

Earlier, UPTET Final Answer key was to be declared on 23 February and the result was to be declared on 25 February. But the results could not be released due to the assembly elections. After the elections, the swearing-in and cabinet formation took time. 

Candidates are demanding the result updates from the board on social media They have been expressing their anger for the past few days due to the delay in the result. They are upset the result is being delayed due to the elections, and then due to the division of departments.

Out of 21,65,179 candidates, 18,22,112 had appeared in the UP TET  which was held on 23 January.

Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash

Related Categories

Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

3 + 8 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.