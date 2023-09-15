Uttarakhand Board Class 12 Computer Science Syllabus 2023-24: Download in PDF

UK Board Class 12 Computer Science Syllabus 2023-24: Computer Science is an essential subject for students to study in the 21st century. It teaches students how to think logically and create innovative solutions. It also creates a variety of job opportunities in fields such as technology, engineering, and business. UBSE Class 12 Computer Science Syllabus also includes topics which are essential for students to master the fundamentals of programming, data structures, and algorithms. The syllabus mentions the list of units and chapter-wise topics to be prepared for the UBSE Class 12 Computer Science Exam 2023-24. It also mentions the marking scheme for theory paper as well as for internal assessment. Check the detailed syllabus of UBSE Class 12 Computer Science here. You can also download the syllabus in PDF from the direct link provided in this article.
Uttarakhand Board Class 12 Computer Science Syllabus 2023-24
Assessment Scheme for Uttarakhand Board Class 12 Computer Science will be as follows:
|
Theory Paper
|
70 marks
|
Practical Work
|
30 Marks
|
Total
|
100 Marks
The Uttarakhand Board Class 12 Computer Science Question Paper 2024 will be for 70 marks and 3 hours duration.
Also Check: Uttarakhand Board Class 12 Syllabus 2023-24 All Subjects
Uttarakhand Board Class 12 Computer Science (Code - 144) Syllabus 2023-24
|
Unit No.
|
Unit Name
|
Marks
|
1
|
PROGRAMMING IN C++
|
30
|
2
|
DATA STRUCTURE
|
14
|
3
|
DATABASE AND SQL
|
8
|
4
|
BOOLEAN ALGEBRA
|
8
|
5
|
COMMUNICATION AND OPEN SOURCE CONCEPTS
|
10
|
|
Total
|
70
UNIT 1: PROGRAMMING IN C++
|
REVIEW: C++ covered In Class -XI,
Object Oriented Programming:
Concept of Object Oriented Programming – Data hiding, Data encapsulation, Class and Object, Abstract class and Concrete class, Polymorphism (Implementation of polymorphism using Function overloading as an example in C++); Inheritance, Advantages of Object Oriented Programming over earlier programming methodologies,
Implementation of Object Oriented Programming concepts in C++:
Definition of a class, Members of a class - Data Members and Member Functions (methods), Using
Private and Public visibility modes, default visibility mode (private); Member function definition:
inside class definition and outside class definition using scope resolution operator (::); Declaration of
objects as instances of a class; accessing members from object(s), Array of type class, Objects as
function arguments - pass by value and pass by reference;
Constructor and Destructor:
Constructor: Special Characteristics, Declaration and Definition of a constructor, Default Constructor, Overloaded Constructors, Copy Constructor, Constructor with default arguments; Destructor: Special Characteristics, Declaration and definition of destructor;
Inheritance (Extending Classes):
Concept of Inheritance, Base Class, Derived Class, Defining derived classes, protected visibility mode; Single level inheritance, Multilevel inheritance and Multiple inheritance, Privately derived, Publicly derived and Protectedly derived class, accessibility of members from objects and within derived class(es);
Data File Handling:
Need for a data file, Types of data files – Text file and Binary file;
Text File: Basic file operations on text file: Creating/Writing text into file, Reading and manipulation of text from an already existing text File (accessing sequentially);
Binary File: Creation of file, Writing data into file, Searching for required data from file, Appending
data to a file, Insertion of data in sorted file, Deletion of data from file, Modification of data in a file;
Implementation of above mentioned data file handling in C++; Components of C++ to be used with
file handling:
Header file: fstream.h; ifstream, ofstream, fstream
classes; Opening a text file in in, out, and app modes;
Using cascading operators for writing text to the file and reading text from the file; open(), get(),
put(),getline() and close() functions; Detecting end-of-file (with or without usingeof()
function);Opening a binary file using in, out, and app modes;
open(), read(), write() and close() functions; Detecting end-of-file (with or without usingeof()
function); tellg(), tellp(), seekg(), seekp() functions Pointers:
Declaration and Initialization of Pointers; Dynamic memory allocation/deallocation operators:
new,delete; Pointers and Arrays: Array of Pointers, Pointer to an array (1 dimensional array),
Functionreturning a pointer, Reference variables and use of alias; Function call by reference. Pointer
to structures: Deference operator: *, ->; self referencial structures;Data File Handling:
UNIT 2: DATA STRUCTURES
|
Arrays:
One and two Dimensional arrays: Sequential allocation and address calculation;
One dimensional array: Traversal, Searching (Linear, Binary Search), Insertion of an element in an
array, deletion of an element from an array, Sorting (Insertion, Selection, Bubble sort), concatenation
of two linear arrays, merging of two sorted arrays;
Two-dimensional arrays: Traversal, Finding sum/difference of two NxM arrays containing numeric
values, Interchanging Row and Column elements in a two dimensional array;
Stack (Array and Linked implementation of Stack):
Operations on Stack (PUSH and POP) and its Implementation in C++, Converting expressions from
INFIX to POSTFIX notation and evaluation of Postfix expression;
Queue: (Circular Array and Linked Implementation):
Operations on Queue (Insert and Delete) and its Implementation in C++.
UNIT 3: DATABASES AND SQL
|
Database Concepts:
Relational data model: Concept of domain, tuple, relation, key, primary key, alternate key, candidate
key;
Relational algebra: Selection, Projection, Union and Cartesian product;
Structured Query Language:
General Concepts: Advantages of using SQL, Data Definition Language and Data Manipulation
Language;
Data types: NUMBER, CHARACTER, DATE;
SQL commands:
CREATE TABLE, DROP TABLE, ALTER TABLE, UPDATE...SET..., INSERT, DELETE;
SELECT, DISTINCT, FROM, WHERE, IN, BETWEEN, GROUP BY, HAVING, ORDER BY;
SQL functions: SUM, AVG, COUNT, MAX and MIN;
Note: Implementation of the above mentioned commands could be done on any SQL supported
software on one or two tables.
UNIT 4: BOOLEAN ALGEBRA Binary-valued Quantities, Boolean Variabl
|
Binary-valued Quantities, Boolean Variable, Boolean Constant and Boolean Operators: AND, OR,
NOT; Truth Tables; Closure Property, Commutative Law, Associative Law, Identity law, Inverse
law, Principle of Duality, Idem potent Law, Distributive Law, Absorption Law, Involution law,
DeMorgan’s Law and their applications;
Obtaining Sum of Product (SOP) and Product of Sum (POS) form from the Truth Table, Reducing
Boolean Expression (SOP and POS) to its minimal form, Use of Karnaugh Map for minimisation of
Boolean expressions (up to 4 variables);
Basic Logic Gates (NOT, AND, OR, NAND, NOR) and their use in circuits.
UNIT 5: COMMUNICATION AND OPEN SOURCE CONCEPTS
|
Evolution of Networking: ARPANET, Internet, Interspace;
Different ways of sending data across the network with reference to switching techniques;
Data Communication terminologies:
Concept of Channel, Baud, Bandwidth (Hz, KHz, MHz) and Data transfer rate (bps, kbps, Mbps,
Gbps, Tbps);
Transmission media:
Twisted pair cable, coaxial cable, optical fiber, infrared, radio link, microwave link and satellite link.
Network devices:
Modem, RJ45 connector, Ethernet Card, Hub, Switch,
Gateway; Network Topologies and types:
Bus, Star, Tree; Concepts of LAN, WAN, MAN
Network Protocol:
TCP/IP, File Transfer Protocol (FTP), PPP, Level-Remote Login (Telnet), Internet, Wireless/ Mobile
Communication, GSM, CDMA, WLL, 3G, SMS, Voice mail, Application Electronic Mail, Chat,
Video Conferencing;
Network Security Concepts:
Threats and prevention from Viruses, Worms, Trojan horse, Spams
Use of Cookies, Protection using Firewall;
India IT Act, Cyber Law, Cyber Crimes, IPR issues, Hacking.
Web Servers;
Hyper Text Markup Lanuage (HTML), extensible Markup Language (XML); Hyper Text Transfer
Protocol (HTTP); Domain Names; URL; Protocol Address; Website, Web browser, Web Servers;
Web Hosting, WEb Scripting – Client side (VB script, Java Script, PHP) and Server side (ASP, JSP,
PHP)
Open Source Terminologies:
Open Source Software, Freeware, Shareware, Proprietary software, FLOSS, GNU, FSF, OSI;
To check details on practical work and marking scheme, Download PDF copy of the complete UBSE Class 12th Computer Science Syllabus fom the following link:
|
UBSE Class 12 Computer Science Syllabus 2023-24 (PDF)
Related: