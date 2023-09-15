Uttarakhand Board Class 12 Computer Science Syllabus 2023-24: Download in PDF

REVIEW: C++ covered In Class -XI, Object Oriented Programming: Concept of Object Oriented Programming – Data hiding, Data encapsulation, Class and Object, Abstract class and Concrete class, Polymorphism (Implementation of polymorphism using Function overloading as an example in C++); Inheritance, Advantages of Object Oriented Programming over earlier programming methodologies, Implementation of Object Oriented Programming concepts in C++: Definition of a class, Members of a class - Data Members and Member Functions (methods), Using Private and Public visibility modes, default visibility mode (private); Member function definition: inside class definition and outside class definition using scope resolution operator (::); Declaration of objects as instances of a class; accessing members from object(s), Array of type class, Objects as function arguments - pass by value and pass by reference; Constructor and Destructor: Constructor: Special Characteristics, Declaration and Definition of a constructor, Default Constructor, Overloaded Constructors, Copy Constructor, Constructor with default arguments; Destructor: Special Characteristics, Declaration and definition of destructor; Inheritance (Extending Classes): Concept of Inheritance, Base Class, Derived Class, Defining derived classes, protected visibility mode; Single level inheritance, Multilevel inheritance and Multiple inheritance, Privately derived, Publicly derived and Protectedly derived class, accessibility of members from objects and within derived class(es); Data File Handling: Need for a data file, Types of data files – Text file and Binary file; Text File: Basic file operations on text file: Creating/Writing text into file, Reading and manipulation of text from an already existing text File (accessing sequentially); Binary File: Creation of file, Writing data into file, Searching for required data from file, Appending data to a file, Insertion of data in sorted file, Deletion of data from file, Modification of data in a file; Implementation of above mentioned data file handling in C++; Components of C++ to be used with file handling: Header file: fstream.h; ifstream, ofstream, fstream classes; Opening a text file in in, out, and app modes; Using cascading operators for writing text to the file and reading text from the file; open(), get(), put(),getline() and close() functions; Detecting end-of-file (with or without usingeof() function);Opening a binary file using in, out, and app modes; open(), read(), write() and close() functions; Detecting end-of-file (with or without usingeof() function); tellg(), tellp(), seekg(), seekp() functions Pointers: Declaration and Initialization of Pointers; Dynamic memory allocation/deallocation operators: new,delete; Pointers and Arrays: Array of Pointers, Pointer to an array (1 dimensional array), Functionreturning a pointer, Reference variables and use of alias; Function call by reference. Pointer to structures: Deference operator: *, ->; self referencial structures;Data File Handling: