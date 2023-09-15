Uttarakhand Board Class 12 Computer Science Syllabus 2023-24: Download in PDF

UBSE Class 12 Computer Science Syllabus 2023-24: Download the Class 11 Computer Science Syllabus by Uttarakhand Board of School Education in PDF here. Check the latest syllabus for prescribed topics, marks distribution and practical details.

Download Uttarakhand Board Class 12 Computer Science Syllabus 2023-24 in PDF
Download Uttarakhand Board Class 12 Computer Science Syllabus 2023-24 in PDF

UK Board Class 12 Computer Science Syllabus 2023-24: Computer Science is an essential subject for students to study in the 21st century. It teaches students how to think logically and create innovative solutions. It also creates a variety of job opportunities in fields such as technology, engineering, and business. UBSE Class 12 Computer Science Syllabus also includes topics which are essential for students to master the fundamentals of programming, data structures, and algorithms. The syllabus mentions the list of units and chapter-wise topics to be prepared for the UBSE Class 12 Computer Science Exam 2023-24. It also mentions the marking scheme for theory paper as well as for internal assessment. Check the detailed syllabus of UBSE Class 12 Computer Science here. You can also download the syllabus in PDF from the direct link provided in this article.

Uttarakhand Board Class 12 Computer Science Syllabus 2023-24

Assessment Scheme for Uttarakhand Board Class 12 Computer Science will be as follows:

Theory Paper

70 marks

Practical Work

30 Marks

Total

100 Marks

The Uttarakhand Board Class 12 Computer Science Question Paper 2024 will be for 70 marks and 3 hours duration.

Also Check: Uttarakhand Board Class 12 Syllabus 2023-24 All Subjects

Uttarakhand Board Class 12 Computer Science (Code - 144) Syllabus 2023-24

Unit No.

Unit Name

Marks

1

PROGRAMMING IN C++

30

2

DATA STRUCTURE

14

3

DATABASE AND SQL

8

4

BOOLEAN ALGEBRA

8

5

COMMUNICATION AND OPEN SOURCE CONCEPTS

10

 

Total

70

UNIT 1: PROGRAMMING IN C++

REVIEW: C++ covered In Class -XI,

Object Oriented Programming:

Concept of Object Oriented Programming – Data hiding, Data encapsulation, Class and Object, Abstract class and Concrete class, Polymorphism (Implementation of polymorphism using Function overloading as an example in C++); Inheritance, Advantages of Object Oriented Programming over earlier programming methodologies,

Implementation of Object Oriented Programming concepts in C++:

Definition of a class, Members of a class - Data Members and Member Functions (methods), Using

Private and Public visibility modes, default visibility mode (private); Member function definition:

inside class definition and outside class definition using scope resolution operator (::); Declaration of

objects as instances of a class; accessing members from object(s), Array of type class, Objects as

function arguments - pass by value and pass by reference;

Constructor and Destructor:

Constructor: Special Characteristics, Declaration and Definition of a constructor, Default Constructor, Overloaded Constructors, Copy Constructor, Constructor with default arguments; Destructor: Special Characteristics, Declaration and definition of destructor;

Inheritance (Extending Classes):

Concept of Inheritance, Base Class, Derived Class, Defining derived classes, protected visibility mode; Single level inheritance, Multilevel inheritance and Multiple inheritance, Privately derived, Publicly derived and Protectedly derived class, accessibility of members from objects and within derived class(es);

Data File Handling:

Need for a data file, Types of data files – Text file and Binary file;

Text File: Basic file operations on text file: Creating/Writing text into file, Reading and manipulation of text from an already existing text File (accessing sequentially);

Binary File: Creation of file, Writing data into file, Searching for required data from file, Appending

data to a file, Insertion of data in sorted file, Deletion of data from file, Modification of data in a file;

Implementation of above mentioned data file handling in C++; Components of C++ to be used with

file handling:

Header file: fstream.h; ifstream, ofstream, fstream

classes; Opening a text file in in, out, and app modes;

Using cascading operators for writing text to the file and reading text from the file; open(), get(),

put(),getline() and close() functions; Detecting end-of-file (with or without usingeof()

function);Opening a binary file using in, out, and app modes;

open(), read(), write() and close() functions; Detecting end-of-file (with or without usingeof()

function); tellg(), tellp(), seekg(), seekp() functions Pointers:

Declaration and Initialization of Pointers; Dynamic memory allocation/deallocation operators:

new,delete; Pointers and Arrays: Array of Pointers, Pointer to an array (1 dimensional array),

Functionreturning a pointer, Reference variables and use of alias; Function call by reference. Pointer

to structures: Deference operator: *, ->; self referencial structures;Data File Handling:

UNIT 2: DATA STRUCTURES

Arrays:

One and two Dimensional arrays: Sequential allocation and address calculation;

One dimensional array: Traversal, Searching (Linear, Binary Search), Insertion of an element in an

array, deletion of an element from an array, Sorting (Insertion, Selection, Bubble sort), concatenation

of two linear arrays, merging of two sorted arrays;

Two-dimensional arrays: Traversal, Finding sum/difference of two NxM arrays containing numeric

values, Interchanging Row and Column elements in a two dimensional array;

Stack (Array and Linked implementation of Stack):

Operations on Stack (PUSH and POP) and its Implementation in C++, Converting expressions from

INFIX to POSTFIX notation and evaluation of Postfix expression;

Queue: (Circular Array and Linked Implementation):

Operations on Queue (Insert and Delete) and its Implementation in C++.

UNIT 3: DATABASES AND SQL

Database Concepts:

Relational data model: Concept of domain, tuple, relation, key, primary key, alternate key, candidate

key;

Relational algebra: Selection, Projection, Union and Cartesian product;

Structured Query Language:

General Concepts: Advantages of using SQL, Data Definition Language and Data Manipulation

Language;

Data types: NUMBER, CHARACTER, DATE;

SQL commands:

CREATE TABLE, DROP TABLE, ALTER TABLE, UPDATE...SET..., INSERT, DELETE;

SELECT, DISTINCT, FROM, WHERE, IN, BETWEEN, GROUP BY, HAVING, ORDER BY;

SQL functions: SUM, AVG, COUNT, MAX and MIN;

Note: Implementation of the above mentioned commands could be done on any SQL supported

software on one or two tables.

UNIT 4: BOOLEAN ALGEBRA Binary-valued Quantities, Boolean Variabl

Binary-valued Quantities, Boolean Variable, Boolean Constant and Boolean Operators: AND, OR,

NOT; Truth Tables; Closure Property, Commutative Law, Associative Law, Identity law, Inverse

law, Principle of Duality, Idem potent Law, Distributive Law, Absorption Law, Involution law,

DeMorgan’s Law and their applications;

Obtaining Sum of Product (SOP) and Product of Sum (POS) form from the Truth Table, Reducing

Boolean Expression (SOP and POS) to its minimal form, Use of Karnaugh Map for minimisation of

Boolean expressions (up to 4 variables);

Basic Logic Gates (NOT, AND, OR, NAND, NOR) and their use in circuits.

UNIT 5: COMMUNICATION AND OPEN SOURCE CONCEPTS

Evolution of Networking: ARPANET, Internet, Interspace;

Different ways of sending data across the network with reference to switching techniques;

Data Communication terminologies:

Concept of Channel, Baud, Bandwidth (Hz, KHz, MHz) and Data transfer rate (bps, kbps, Mbps,

Gbps, Tbps);

Transmission media:

Twisted pair cable, coaxial cable, optical fiber, infrared, radio link, microwave link and satellite link.

Network devices:

Modem, RJ45 connector, Ethernet Card, Hub, Switch,

Gateway; Network Topologies and types:

Bus, Star, Tree; Concepts of LAN, WAN, MAN

Network Protocol:

TCP/IP, File Transfer Protocol (FTP), PPP, Level-Remote Login (Telnet), Internet, Wireless/ Mobile

Communication, GSM, CDMA, WLL, 3G, SMS, Voice mail, Application Electronic Mail, Chat,

Video Conferencing;

Network Security Concepts:

Threats and prevention from Viruses, Worms, Trojan horse, Spams

Use of Cookies, Protection using Firewall;

India IT Act, Cyber Law, Cyber Crimes, IPR issues, Hacking.

Web Servers;

Hyper Text Markup Lanuage (HTML), extensible Markup Language (XML); Hyper Text Transfer

Protocol (HTTP); Domain Names; URL; Protocol Address; Website, Web browser, Web Servers;

Web Hosting, WEb Scripting – Client side (VB script, Java Script, PHP) and Server side (ASP, JSP,

PHP)

Open Source Terminologies:

Open Source Software, Freeware, Shareware, Proprietary software, FLOSS, GNU, FSF, OSI;

To check details on practical work and marking scheme, Download PDF copy of the complete UBSE Class 12th Computer Science Syllabus fom the following link:

UBSE Class 12 Computer Science Syllabus 2023-24 (PDF)

