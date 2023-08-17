UK Board 12th Biology Syllabus 2023-24: Download Revised UBSE Biology Syllabus PDF

UBSE Class 12 Biology Syllabus 2023-24: The Uttarakhand Board has released the latest and revised syllabus for the 2024 exams. Check here the Biology Class 12 syllabus here and download the PDF of the full syllabus.

Get here the detailed UK Board UBSE Class 12th Biology Syllabus and Paper Pattern

UK Board 12th Syllabus Biology 2024: The Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education has released the syllabus for the session year 2023-24. Students’ preparation is in full swing for the upcoming exams. But studying is not enough, you have to know what to study as well. The syllabus for many Class 12 subjects of the UK board has been revised or trimmed in recent years.

Students should keep themselves updated with the latest UK Board Class 12 syllabus so they only prepare the curriculum prescribed. It’s not bad to study extra, but when it comes to the board exams of class 12, over-preparation will only confuse you and hamper your results.

Subjects like Biology are especially lengthy and conceptual that demand practice along with a deep understanding of fundamentals. As such, you must refer to the correct UBSE Class 12 Biology syllabus while studying. It also gives you an idea of the marks distribution of topics so you know which ones you need to prioritize which to disregard.

You can view and download the PDF of the UBSE Class 12 Biology syllabus here at Jagran Josh, along with the blueprint and marks distribution.

UK Board 12th Biology Syllabus 2023-24

UBSE 12th Biology Marks Distribution

Check below the unit-wise marks distribution of the Uttarakhand Board Biology syllabus for class 12.

S. No Unit Name Marks VI Reproduction 16 VII Genetics and Evolution 20 VIII Biology and Human Welfare 12 IX Biotechnology and its Applications 12 X Ecology and Environment 10 Total 70

Now that you know which units carry the most marks, read the syllabus below and download the full UK Board 12th Biology Syllabus PDF with practical weightage and evaluation scheme.

Unit-VI Reproduction

Chapter-1: Sexual Reproduction in Flowering Plants

Flower structure; development of male and female gametophytes; pollination - types, agencies and examples; out breeding devices; pollen-pistil interaction; double fertilization; post fertilization events - development of endosperm and embryo, development of seed and formation of fruit; special modes- apomixis, parthenocarpy, polyembryony; Significance of seed dispersal and fruit formation.

Chapter-2: Human Reproduction

Male and female reproductive systems; microscopic anatomy of testis and ovary; gametogenesis -spermatogenesis and oogenesis; menstrual cycle; fertilisation, embryo development upto blastocyst formation, implantation; pregnancy and placenta formation (elementary idea); parturition (elementary idea); lactation (elementary idea).

Chapter-3: Reproductive Health

Need for reproductive health and prevention of Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs); birth control - need and methods, contraception and medical termination of pregnancy (MTP); amniocentesis; infertility and assisted reproductive technologies - IVF, ZIFT, GIFT (elementary idea for general awareness).

Unit-VII Genetics and Evolution

Chapter-4: Principles of Inheritance and Variation

Heredity and variation: Mendelian inheritance; deviations from Mendelism – incomplete dominance, co-dominance, multiple alleles and inheritance of blood groups, pleiotropy; elementary idea of polygenic inheritance; chromosome theory of inheritance; chromosomes and genes; Sex determination - in humans, birds and honey bee; linkage and crossing over; sex linked inheritance - haemophilia, colour blindness; Mendelian disorders in humans - thalassemia; chromosomal disorders in humans; Down's syndrome, Turner's and Klinefelter's syndromes.

Chapter-5: Molecular Basis of Inheritance

Search for genetic material and DNA as genetic material; Structure of DNA and RNA; DNA packaging; DNA replication; Central Dogma; transcription, genetic code, translation; gene expression and regulation - lac operon; Genome, Human and rice genome projects; DNA fingerprinting.

Chapter-6: Evolution

Origin of life; biological evolution and evidences for biological evolution (paleontology, comparative anatomy, embryology and molecular evidences); Darwin's contribution, modern synthetic theory of evolution; mechanism of evolution - variation (mutation and recombination) and natural selection with examples, types of natural selection; Gene flow and genetic drift; Hardy - Weinberg's principle; adaptive radiation; human evolution.

Unit-VIII Biology and Human Welfare

Chapter-7: Human Health and Diseases

Pathogens; parasites causing human diseases (malaria, dengue, chikungunya, filariasis, ascariasis, typhoid, pneumonia, common cold, amoebiasis, ring worm) and their control; Basic concepts of immunology - vaccines; cancer, HIV and AIDS; Adolescence - drug and alcohol abuse. Chapter-8: Microbes in Human Welfare

Microbes in food processing, industrial production, sewage treatment, energy generation and microbes as bio-control agents and bio-fertilizers. Antibiotics; production and judicious use.

Unit-IX Biotechnology and its Applications

Chapter-9: Biotechnology - Principles and Processes

Genetic Engineering (Recombinant DNA Technology).

Chapter-10: Biotechnology and its Applications

Application of biotechnology in health and agriculture: Human insulin and vaccine production, stem cell technology, gene therapy; genetically modified organisms - Bt crops; transgenic animals; biosafety issues, biopiracy and patents.

Unit-X Ecology and Environment

Chapter-11: Organisms and Populations

Population interactions - mutualism, competition, predation, parasitism; population attributes - growth, birth rate and death rate, age distribution. (Topics excluded: Organism and its Environment, Major Abiotic Factors, Responses to Abiotic Factors, Adaptations)

Chapter-12: Ecosystem

Ecosystems: Patterns, components; productivity and decomposition; energy flow; pyramids of number, biomass, energy (Topics excluded: Ecological Succession and Nutrient Cycles).

Chapter-13: Biodiversity and its Conservation

Biodiversity-Concept, patterns, importance; loss of biodiversity; biodiversity conservation; hotspots, endangered organisms, extinction, Red Data Book, Sacred Groves, biosphere reserves, national parks, wildlife, sanctuaries and Ramsar sites.

