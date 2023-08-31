UK Board 12th Hindi Syllabus 2023-24: Download Revised UBSE Hindi Syllabus PDF

Uttarakhand Board Class 12 Hindi Syllabus: For UK Board Class 12 students, this year will be the board examinations. After this examination, students who get a passing certificate can get into good colleges of their choice based on merit. At this point, students should know their updated and revised syllabus, which might have faced some editing after the pandemic and the release of National Education Policy 2020.

In this article, students and teachers can get the latest and updated Hindi syllabus for Uttarakhand Board Class 12 2023–24. The syllabus will include the topic-wise mark allocation and sections in which the paper will be divided. The UK Board Class 12 Hindi exam will be of 80 marks for 3 hours duration. For details, read the syllabus below and download its PDF.

Uttarakhand Board Class 12 Hindi Syllabus 2023-24

