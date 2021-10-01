Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Uttarakhand Vidhan Sabha Recruitment 2021 for 38 Group A & B Posts, 10th to Graduate pass can apply

Uttarakhand Vidhan Sabha Recruitment 2021 Notification released at ukvidhansabha.uk.gov.in for 38 vacancies. Check Educational Qualification, Experience, Selection Criteria and other details here. 

Created On: Oct 1, 2021 20:05 IST
Uttarakhand Vidhan Sabha Recruitment 2021: Legislative Assembly, Uttarakhand has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Reporter, Additional Private Secretary, Review Officer, Administrator, Accountant, Assistant Accountant, Assistant Foreman, Computer Operator & Others. Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode from today onwards. i.e. 1 October 2021 to 30 October 2021. The candidates are advised to check the notification details before applying for any post.

Important Dates:

  • Commencement of submission of online application: 1 October 2021
  • Last date for submission of online application: 30 October 2021

Uttarakhand Vidhan Sabha Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

  • Reporter - 3 Posts
  • Additional Private Secretary - 5 Posts
  • Review Officer - 4 Posts
  • Administrator - 2 Posts
  • Accountant - 1 Post
  •  Assistant Accountant
  •  Assistant Foreman - 2 Posts
  •  Computer Operator - 5 Posts
  • Driver - 1 Post
  • Security - 7 Posts
  • Lister- 1 Post

Uttarakhand Vidhan Sabha Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:

Reporter

The candidate must have Bachelor’s Degree + Hindi / English Steno

Additional Private Secretary

The candidate must have a Bachelor’s Degree and a knowledge of Hindi Steno

Scrutiny Officer

The candidate must be Bachelor’s Degre passedd. e

 Review Officer (Accounts)

The candidate must have Commerce Degree

ARO (Research & Reference)

The candidate must have PG Degree in Literature OR Social Science

Administrator

The candidate must have 3 Year Diploma in Hotel Management

Accountant

The candidate must have a Commerce Degree

Assistant Accountant

Assistant Foreman

The candidate must have passed graduation and holding an ITI diploma in Mechanical, Civil, Electronics, Electrician, Fitter, Computer, Machinist Trade from a recognized Board.

Solicitor

Any Degree + Library Science Diploma or 3 Years’ Experience

Computer Operator

12th Pass + Hindi Typing on Computer

Computer Assistant

Vehicle Driver

10th Pass + HMV DL: Minimum 5 Years

Guard Male / Female

10th Pass

Uttarakhand Vidhan Sabha Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 18 to 42 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Download Uttarakhand Vidhan Sabha Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Apply Online

Official Website

How to apply for Uttarakhand Vidhan Sabha Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can apply to the posts by sending applications through online mode on or before 30 October 2021.

