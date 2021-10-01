Uttarakhand Vidhan Sabha Recruitment 2021 for 38 Group A & B Posts, 10th to Graduate pass can apply

Uttarakhand Vidhan Sabha Recruitment 2021: Legislative Assembly, Uttarakhand has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Reporter, Additional Private Secretary, Review Officer, Administrator, Accountant, Assistant Accountant, Assistant Foreman, Computer Operator & Others. Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode from today onwards. i.e. 1 October 2021 to 30 October 2021. The candidates are advised to check the notification details before applying for any post.
Important Dates:
- Commencement of submission of online application: 1 October 2021
- Last date for submission of online application: 30 October 2021
Uttarakhand Vidhan Sabha Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
- Reporter - 3 Posts
- Additional Private Secretary - 5 Posts
- Review Officer - 4 Posts
- Administrator - 2 Posts
- Accountant - 1 Post
- Assistant Accountant
- Assistant Foreman - 2 Posts
- Computer Operator - 5 Posts
- Driver - 1 Post
- Security - 7 Posts
- Lister- 1 Post
Uttarakhand Vidhan Sabha Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
|
Reporter
|
The candidate must have Bachelor’s Degree + Hindi / English Steno
|
Additional Private Secretary
|
The candidate must have a Bachelor’s Degree and a knowledge of Hindi Steno
|
Scrutiny Officer
|
The candidate must be Bachelor’s Degre passedd. e
|
Review Officer (Accounts)
|
The candidate must have Commerce Degree
|
ARO (Research & Reference)
|
The candidate must have PG Degree in Literature OR Social Science
|
Administrator
|
The candidate must have 3 Year Diploma in Hotel Management
|
Accountant
|
The candidate must have a Commerce Degree
|
Assistant Accountant
|
Assistant Foreman
|
The candidate must have passed graduation and holding an ITI diploma in Mechanical, Civil, Electronics, Electrician, Fitter, Computer, Machinist Trade from a recognized Board.
|
Solicitor
|
Any Degree + Library Science Diploma or 3 Years’ Experience
|
Computer Operator
|
12th Pass + Hindi Typing on Computer
|
Computer Assistant
|
Vehicle Driver
|
10th Pass + HMV DL: Minimum 5 Years
|
Guard Male / Female
Uttarakhand Vidhan Sabha Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 18 to 42 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)
Download Uttarakhand Vidhan Sabha Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here
How to apply for Uttarakhand Vidhan Sabha Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can apply to the posts by sending applications through online mode on or before 30 October 2021.