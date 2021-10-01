Uttarakhand Vidhan Sabha Recruitment 2021 for 38 Group A & B Posts, 10th to Graduate pass can apply

How to apply for Uttarakhand Vidhan Sabha Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can apply to the posts by sending applications via online mode on or before 30 October 2021.

What is the age limit required for Uttarakhand Vidhan Sabha Recruitment 2021?

The candidate must be between the age group of 18 to 42 years. There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms.

What is the qualification required for Uttarakhand Vidhan Sabha Recruitment 2021?

The candidate must be 10th to Graduate pass for the above posts. The candidates can go through the above article for more details.

What is the last date of the online application for Uttarakhand Vidhan Sabha Recruitment 2021?

The last date of the online application is 30 October 2021.

What is the starting date of the online application for Uttarakhand Vidhan Sabha Recruitment 2021?

The online application will start from 1 October 2021 onwards.

How many vacancies will be recruited for Uttarakhand Vidhan Sabha Recruitment 2021?

This drive is being done to recruit 38 vacancies of Reporter, Additional Private Secretary, Review Officer, Administrator, Accountant, Assistant Accountant, Assistant Foreman, Compute Operator & Others.