VSSC CBT Date 2021 for Various Posts, Advt. No-311 Released@vssc.gov.in, Check Details Schedule

Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) has uploaded the Online Computer Based Tests (CBT)schedule for the various posts notified against Advt. nos. 311on its official website- vssc.gov.in. Check all details here.

VSSC CBT Date 2021: Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) has released the Online Computer Based Tests (CBT) date for the various posts notified against Advt. nos. 311. All such candidates who have applied for these posts notified vide Advt. nos. 311 can check the details VSSC CBT Date 2021 available on the official website of Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC)- vssc.gov.in.

According to the short notification released, Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) will conduct the Online Computer Based Tests (CBT) for the Posts notified vide Advt. nos. 311 (Post nos. 1408 to 1423),312 (Post nos. 1424 to 1435) & 313 (Post nos. 1465 to 1469) on 14 July 2021. Exam will be held on different exam centres spread all over India in three sessions.

Candidates who have applied for various posts against Advt. nos. 311 including Post nos. 1408 to 1423,

312 (Post nos. 1424 to 1435) & 313 (Post nos. 1465 to 1469) should note that they can download the VSSC CBT Admit Card 2021 from the official website once it is uploaded on its official website. VSSC will upload the VSSC CBT Admit Card 2021 on its official website shortly. Candidates are advised to visit the website of Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre and check their emails periodically for updates.

All such candidates applied for the various posts notified vide Advt. nos. 311 (Post nos. 1408 to 1423), 312 (Post nos. 1424 to 1435) & 313 (Post nos. 1465 to 1469) can check the VSSC CBT Date 2021 available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for VSSC CBT Date 2021 for Various Posts





You May Read Also

RPSC Headmaster Recruitment 2021: Notification Out for 83 Posts @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Apply Online

Government Jobs 2020 LIVE Updates: MMRDA, TMC, TANGEDCO Jobs

Government Jobs Exams Dates 2020 LIVE Updates: Writen Exam/Interview/DV/Skill Test and all live Updates

How to Download: VSSC CBT Date 2021 for Various Posts