WAPCOS Recruitment 2020 for Engineer, Data Analyst and TL Posts

WAPCOS Recruitment 2020: WAPCOS Limited, a “MINI RATNA-I” Public Sector Enterprise under the aegis of the Ministry of Jal Shakti, Government of India, has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Team Leader/ Institutional Development and Budget Specialist, Civil Engineer, Data Analyst and Engineer (Mechanical). Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before the last date.

Important Dates

Last date for submission of application for Expert Posts - 10 July 2020

Last date for submission of application for Engineer (Mechanical) - 19 July 2020

WAPCOS Vacancy Details

Team Leader/ Institutional Development and Budget Specialist

Civil Engineer

Data Analyst

Engineer (Mechanical)

Eligibility Criteria for Engineer, Data Analyst and TL Posts

Educational Qualification:

Team Leader/ Institutional Development and Budget Specialist - Graduate degree in management or related discipline; Master’s degree in management science with Finance as a major would be an advantage. · Minimum 15 years work experience of which at least five years in the transport sector

Civil Engineer - Minimum graduate degree in civil engineering. Master’s degree in civil engineering will be an added advantage and Minimum 12 years work experience of which at least five years in the Highway or transportation engineering or construction supervision of infrastructure works or contract management or quality control

Data Analyst - She/he should have minimum graduate degree in Science/Statistics or any technical discipline.Minimum 5 years professional work experience of which at least two years involved in the data analysis, sampling and processing.

Engineer (Mechanical)- B.E (Mechanical) /B.Tech (Mechanical) from a recognised university with 60% marks

How to apply for WAPCOS Recruitment 2020

For Team Leader/ Institutional Development and Budget Specialist, Civil Engineer, Data Analyst Posts - The candidates can send their CVs along with one scanned passport size photograph, photocopies of documents in support of date of birth, qualification, experience etc. and a consent of willingness to work in Himachal Pradesh to bd.wapcosroads@gmail.com by 10th July 2020, 3:00 PM.

For Mechanical Engineer - Interested candidates fulfilling the eligibility criteria may send their CV in the prescribed proforma in an envelope superscibing post applied for Engineer (Mechanical) to Sh. Debajit Das, Project Manager (NE) WAPCOS Limited, H. No. 15, Usha Nagar, Near Dispur, Super Market, Guwahati-781006, Assam on or before 19 July 2020

WAPCOS Notification for TL, Civil Engineer, Data Analyst

WAPCOS Notification for Mechanical Engineer