WB Health Recruitment 2021: Apply for Lab Technician, DEO and other Posts @wbhealth.gov.in, Download PDF

West Bengal Health Department has invited application for the posts of Lab Technician, DEO and other on its official website. You can check all details including Qualification, Age Limit, Important dates, Exam pattern, Syllabus, Selection process here.

WB Health Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: West Bengal Health Department has invited application for the posts of Lab Technician, DEO and other under in Department of Health and Family Welfare, Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health, Kalimpong. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview scheduled on 06 August 2021.

In a bid to apply for WB Health Recruitment 2021 Job Notification, candidates should have certain educational qualification including Master Degree in Molecular

Biology/Virology/Biochemistry/Mircobiology/Biotechnology/Biomedical Lab Science/B.Sc./M.Sc. with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification.

Notification Details for WB Health Recruitment 2021 Job:

DHF&S/COV/001/002, DH&FWS/Recruitment/2021/03

Important Date for WB Health Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Last Date for submission of Application (For DEO Post): 06 August 2021

Date of walk-in-interview: 06 August 2021

Vacancy Details for WB Health Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Molecular Biologist: 02

Lab Technician-04

Data Entry Operator-04

Eligibility Criteria for WB Health Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Molecular Biologist: Master Degree in Molecular Biology/Virology/Biochemistry/Micribiology/Biotechnology/Biomedical Lab Science and Management/Life Science

Lab Technician-HS Science with Bachelor in Medical Lab Technology/Diploma in Medical Lab technology. (Recognized by WBHUS)

Data Entry Operator-Graduate from any re cognized university and have completed at least 1 year Diploma/Certificate course in Computer Application from Govt. registered institution.

Working knowledge of MS Word, MS Excel, MS Power Point, MS Access and Internet.

Having a minimum typing speed of 30 words per minute.

Check the notification link for details of the Essential Qualification/Experience for the posts.

WB Health Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: PDF





How to Apply for WB Health Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates will have to appear for walk-in-interview scheduled on 06 August 2021 for Lab Technician and Molecular Biologist Posts. Candidates applying for DEO Post, can send their application on or before 06 August 2021 on the mail id: recruitmentkalimpong@gmail.com. Please check the notification link for details in this regards.