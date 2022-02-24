WB Police Excise Constable 2021-22 Answer Key (OUT), Download @wbpolice.gov.in

WB Police Excise Constable Answer Key 2021-22: West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the answer keys for recruitment to the post of Excise Constable (Male/ Female) on its official website. Candidates who appeared in the WBP Constable Exam can check and download the answer key from the official website at wbpolice.gov.in.

The board had conducted WB Police Excise Constable final exam on 2 January 2022 in the afternoon session from 12 Noon to 1.30 PM. The board has now uploaded the provisional answer keys. Candidates can download WBP Constable Answer Key followed by the easy steps given below.

How to Download WBP Constable Answer Key 2021-22?

Visit the official website of WB Police.i.e. wbpolice.gov.in. Click on the link that reads 'Recruitment to the Post of Excise Constable(including Lady Excise Constable) in the Subordinate Excise Service under Finance Department, Govt. of West Bengal, 2019'. It will redirect you to a new window. Click on the Answer Key of Final Written Test link. Then, WBP Constable Provisional Answer Keys will be displayed on the screen. Download WB Police Excise Constable Answer Key 2021-22 and save it for future reference.

Download WB Police Excise Constable Answer Key 2021-22

What are the objection dates against WBP Constable Answer Key 2021-22?

If any candidate has doubt against WB Police Excise Constable Answer Key 2021-22, they may raise objections against question and answer key of 90 (ninety) questions in connection with the Final Written Test for recruitment to the post of Excise Constable (including lady excise constables) in the subordinate excise service under Finance Department, Govt. of West Bengal, 2019 within 7 days (23 February 2022). The Board will however not be in a position to consider any incongruity brought to its notice after the aforesaid date.

