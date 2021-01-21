WB Police Recruitment 2021 for 9720 Constable, Lady Constable, SI of Police, Lady SI Posts, Download WBPRB Notification @wbpolice.gov.in

WB Police Recruitment 2021: Good news for the candidates seeking Police Jobs in West Bengal ! West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has published the notifications for recruitment to the post of Constable, Lady Constable, Sub-Inspector/Lady Sub-Inspector of Police (Unarmed Branch) and Sub-Inspector of Police (Armed Branch) on its official website - wbpolice.gov.in. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for WBPRB Constable Recruitment 2021 from tomorrow i.e. on 22 January either through online or offline mode. The last date for WB Police Constable Recruitment is 20 February 2021.

Huge number of vacancies are notified by the board. A total of 9720 vacancies are available of which 8632 are for Constable Posts and 1088 for SI Posts.

Candidates who would fill the online application form successfully will be called for WB Police Constable Prelims Exam or WB Police SI Prelims Exam. More details on WB Police SI Recruitment and WB Police Constable Recruitment are given below in this article.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Application - 22 January 2021

Last Date for submission of application: 20 February 2021

WB Police Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 9720

Constable - 7440

Lady Constable - 1192

SI of Police (Unarmed Branch) - 753

Lady SI of Police (Unarmed Branch) - 150

SI of Police (Armed Branch) - 185

WB Police Salary:

WB Police Constable Salary - Level-6 in the pay matrix [ Rs. 22,700 - Rs. 58,500]

- Level-6 in the pay matrix [ Rs. 22,700 - Rs. 58,500] WB Police SI Salary - Pay Scale of Level - 10 in the pay matrix (Rs. 32,100 - Rs. 82,900)

Eligibility Criteria for WB Police Constable and SI Posts

Educational Qualification:

Constable - Madhyamik Examination from the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education or its equivalent.

SI of Police - Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized university or its equivalent.

Language:

The applicant must be able to speak, read and write Bengali Language. However, this provision will not be applicable to the persons who are permanent residents of hill sub-divisions of Darjeeling and Kalimpong Districts.

Age Limit:

Constable - 18 to 27 Years

SI of Police - 20 to 27 Years

WB Police Selection Process

The selection will be done on the basis of:

WB Police Constable Selection Criteria:

Preliminary Written Test: There would be 100 objective type questions having multiple choice of answers carrying 01 (one) mark each. The duration of this test will be 1 hour. Question paper will be set in two languages (Bengali & Nepali) Physical Measurement Test (PMT) - The candidates who will qualify in the written test will be called for PMT Physical Efficiency Test (PET) - The candidates who qualify in PMT will be allowed to take part in PET. They are required to do 1600 meters run in 6 min and 30 sec ( 800 m run in 4 min for Lady Constable) Final Written Test - There will be 85 Objective Type Questions (MCQs) carrying 01 mark each. The duration of the examination will be 1 hour. Question paper will be set in two languages (Bengali & Nepali) except questions on English language. ¼th of the allotted marks will be deducted for each incorrect answer. Interview - Interview will be of 15 marks.

On the basis of the marks obtained in the Final Written Examination and the Interview, a merit list of the provisionally selected candidates will be prepared by the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board.

WB Police SI Selection Criteria:

Preliminary Examination: There will be 100 MCQs of 200 marks on General Studies, Logical & analytical reasoning and Arithmetic. The duration of the examination being 90 minutes. ¼th of the allotted marks will be deducted for each incorrect answer. . Physical Measurement Test (PMT) & Physical Efficiency Test (PET): The Physical Measurement Test (PMT) consist of measuring of height, weight and chest of the candidates qualified in the preliminary examination shall be taken followed by the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) of the eligible candidates. Final Combined Competitive Examination : The Final Combined Competitive Examination will consist of three papers of conventional type of question of 200 marks Personality Test: Qualified candidates will be called for Personality Test of 50 marks.Candidates’ ability to speak in Bengali will be tested in the Personality Test. The minimum pass mark for the personality test will be 08 (eight)

The final merit list of provisionally selected candidates shall be prepared on the basis of the total marks obtained in the three papers of Final Combined Competitive Examination and the marks obtained in the Personality test.

Medical Test:

All provisionally selected candidates for Constable and SI Posts shall be required to appear for Medical Examination at the State Government designated hospitals.

How to Apply for WB Police Constable SI Recruitment 2021 ?

On-line submission - Candidates can apply on the website wbpolice.gov.in by filling up their information and uploading of scanned photograph and signature. Applicants are advised to follow the procedure properly for applying through online. Payment of Application and/or Processing Fees can be made on-line through payment gateway by using Debit Cards/Credit Cards/Net-Banking of any Bank.

Offline Application - The offline Application Form must be downloaded using the website wbpolice.gov.in. Before downloading the application form, the applicant has to click for the post he/she wishes to apply for.

WB Police Application Fee:

Constable

All categories except Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe (of West Bengal only) - Rs. 170/-

SC and ST (West Bengal only) - Rs. 20/-

SI

All categories except Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe (of West Bengal only) - Rs. 270/-

SC and ST (West Bengal only) - Rs. 20/-

WB Police Constable Notification for Online Application

WB Police Constable Notification for Offline Application

WB Police SI Notification for Online Application

WB Police SI Notification for Offline Application