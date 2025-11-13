WB Primary Teacher Recruitment 2025 Apply Online Begins for 2308 Posts - Check Last Date, Official Notification, Process and More

WB Primary Teacher Recruitment 2025: The West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) has released the notification for the direct recruitment of 2308 for Special Education Teachers in primary schools. The application window remains open between 12 November to 25 November 2025. Eligible candidates who have qualified TET or have educational qualifications as per the official advertisement can apply at the official website till 23 November. Check the eligibility criteria, application process, apply link, important dates, and selection process in this article. WB Primary Teacher Recruitment 2025 Overview The West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) has invited online applications from the eligible candidates for direct recruitment to 2308 vacant posts of Special Education Teachers in Govt. Aided Primary/ Govt. Sponsored Primary/ Junior Basic Schools in all districts of the State in accordance with the "West Bengal Primary School Special Education Teachers Recruitment Rules, 2025". Check the details below:

Particulars Details Recruitment Name Direct Recruitment of Special Education Teachers in Primary Schools) Conducting Body West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) Purpose Filling Special Education Teacher (Primary) posts in Govt-aided / Govt-sponsored schools Notification / Application 12 November 2025 Last Date 23 November 2025 Number of Posts 2308 Mode of Application Online Selection Process Direct recruitment based on TET and Classroom Teaching Demonstration + Interview West Bengal Primary Teacher Eligibility Criteria The candidates who are keen on applying for the posts of Special Educator in Primary schools across the state must meet the following eligibility criteria as outlined by the Board. WB Primary Teacher Educational Qualification

Candidates must have one of the following: Higher Secondary (or equivalent) with 50% marks + 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education.

Higher Secondary with 45% marks + 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education (for reserved categories as per norms).

Higher Secondary with 50% marks + 4-year B.El.Ed.

Higher Secondary with 50% marks + 2-year Diploma in Education (Special Education).

Graduation + 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education. WB Primary Teacher Age Limit The minimum age must be 20 years and maximum 40 years as on the 1" day of the January of the year of advertisement (2025). Upper age-limit is relaxable for the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes and persons with disabilities candidates as per extant norms of the State Government. Steps to Apply for WB Primary Teacher Recruitment 2025

The candidates must read the detailed advertisement before applying for the WB Primary Teacher Recruitment 2025. The candidates who meet all the conditions provided in the advertisement can follow the step-by-step process given below to apply. Visit the official website- wbbpeonline.com.

On the homepage, look for “Recruitment of Special Education Teachers 2025” and click on it.

A new page will open containing the application link for WB Primary Teacher recruitment 2025.

Click on “Application for Recruitment of Special Education Teachers 2025” .

Enter your email ID and mobile number. Click on “Send OTP” .

Now Submit the OTP and your application form will be opened.

Fill the details like: District: Select the district in which you want to be posted. Select TET Qualification status, whether you have qualified or not. Personal Details Permanent Address Postal Address Academic Qualification Training Qualification

Upload the required documents such as: Photograph Signature Age Proof Documents Training Documents Aadhaar card (Front and back side)

Preview the information that you have filled carefully and submit the application form.