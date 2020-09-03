WBHRB MO Admit Card 2020 Out @wbhrb.in, Download WB Specialist Interview Admit Card Here

WBHRB MO Admit Card 2020: West Bengal Health Recruitment Board (WBHRB) has uploaded the admit card for interview round for the post Medical Officer (Specialist) on its official website. The candidates who have applied for WBHRB mo Recruitment 2020 can download the WBHRB MO Interview Admit Card from the official website of WBHRB. i.e wbhrb.in.

WBHRB MO Admit Card Link is available below. The candidates can also download WBHRB MO Specialist Admit Card by login into the link

WBHRB MO Admit Card Download

The candidates can check all the details related to interview round such as WBHRB MO Interview Date, Time and Address on their admit card. The interview round will be of 15 marks

How to Download WBHRB MO Interview Admit Card 2020

Visit the official website of WBHRB.i.e.wbhrb.in. Click on “Download Interview Call Letter for Medical Officer (Specialist)”, given under Download Interview Call Letter section on the home page. Enter your Registration Number and Password and Click on “Login” Button Download WBHRB MO Specialist Interview Admit Card 2020 Take a print-out for future use

WBHRB has published the recruitment notification for the Posts of Medical Officer (Specialist) in different peripheral Health Institution under the Department of Health & Family Welfare, Government of West Bengal in the month of June. A total of 1371 vacancies were notified by the board.