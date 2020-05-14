WBMSC Recruitment 2020: Vacancies for Teacher, Engineer, LDC and Other Posts, Apply Online @mscwb.org

WBMSC Recruitment 2020: West Bengal Municipal Service Commission (WBMSC) has, recently, published a notice regarding the last date of extension for various posts such as Teacher, Assistant Engineer, Sub Engineer, LDC, Mazdoor and Other Posts under advertisement number 01 of 2020 to 12 of 2020. Candidates can apply for WB Municipal Service Commission Recruitment 2020 on or before 30 June 2020.
As per the official notice “In view of Lock Down imposed by the government due to Covid - 19 the ongoing Advertisement Number 1 of 2020 and from 5 to 12 of 2020 of different category of posts under Kolkata Municipal Corporation, Advertisement Number 2 of 2020 Gazoldaba Development Authority, Advertisement Number - 3 of 2020 Furfura Sharif Development Authority and Advertisement Number 4 of 2020 of Patharchapuri Development Authority, the last date of registration for online application is hereby extended upto 30.05.2020”.
Candidates can check the educational qualification, selection process, age limit, application process, vacancy and other details through the links given below:
|Advertisement Number
|Details
|Notification Link
|Online Link
|1 of 2020
|Recruitment Examination, 2020 for the post of Medical Officer (General) & Medical Officer (Specialist-Chest) under Kolkata Municipal Corporation.
|Notification Link
|Online Application Link
|2 of 2020
|Recruitment Examination, 2020 for different category of posts under Gazoldoba Development Authority.
|Notification Link
|Online Application Link
|3 of 2020
|Recruitment Examination, 2020 for different category of posts under Furfura Sharif Development Authority
|Notification Link
|Online Application Link
|4 of 2020
|Recruitment Examination, 2020 for different category of posts under Patharchapuri Development Authority
|Notification Link
|Online Application Link
|5 of 2020
|Recruitment Examination, 2020 for the post of Sergeant under Kolkata Municipal Corporation
|Notification Link
|Online Application Link
|6 of 2020
|Recruitment Examination, 2020 for the post of Deputy Manager under Kolkata Municipal Corporation.
|Notification Link
|Online Application Link
|7 of 2020
|Recruitment Examination, 2020 for the post of Pharmacist (G-III), Staff Nurse and Assistant Analyst under Kolkata Municipal Corporation
|Notification Link
|Online Application Link
|8 of 2020
|Recruitment Examination, 2020 for the post of Assistant Engineer (Civil), Assistant Engineer (Electrical), Sub Assistant Engineer (Civil), Sub Assistant Engineer (Mechanical) & Sub Assistant Engineer (Electrical) under Kolkata Municipal Corporation.
|Notification Link
|Online Application Link
|9 of 2020
|Recruitment Examination, 2020 for the post of Field Worker MHW (Gr. III), Field Worker SH (Gr. III) & General Duty Attendant (Gr. III) under Kolkata Municipal Corporation.
|Notification Link
|Online Application Link
|10 of 2020
|Recruitment Examination, 2020 for the post of Teacher (English), Teacher (Hindi) & Teacher (Urdu) under Kolkata Municipal Corporation.
|Notification Link
|Online Application Link
|11 of 2020
|Recruitment Examination, 2020 for the post of Conservancy Mazdoor under Kolkata Municipal Corporation.
|Notification Link
|Online Application Link
|12 of 2020
|Recruitment Examination, 2020 for the post of Paribesh Bandhu & Dome under under Kolkata Municipal Corporation.
|Notification Link
|Online Application Link
The candidates can check the details on last date extension of official notice link below: