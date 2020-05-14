WBMSC Recruitment 2020: Vacancies for Teacher, Engineer, LDC and Other Posts, Apply Online @mscwb.org

WBMSC Recruitment 2020: West Bengal Municipal Service Commission (WBMSC) has, recently, published a notice regarding the last date of extension for various posts such as Teacher, Assistant Engineer, Sub Engineer, LDC, Mazdoor and Other Posts under advertisement number 01 of 2020 to 12 of 2020. Candidates can apply for WB Municipal Service Commission Recruitment 2020 on or before 30 June 2020.

As per the official notice “In view of Lock Down imposed by the government due to Covid - 19 the ongoing Advertisement Number 1 of 2020 and from 5 to 12 of 2020 of different category of posts under Kolkata Municipal Corporation, Advertisement Number 2 of 2020 Gazoldaba Development Authority, Advertisement Number - 3 of 2020 Furfura Sharif Development Authority and Advertisement Number 4 of 2020 of Patharchapuri Development Authority, the last date of registration for online application is hereby extended upto 30.05.2020”.

Candidates can check the educational qualification, selection process, age limit, application process, vacancy and other details through the links given below:

The candidates can check the details on last date extension of official notice link below:

WB MSC Recruitment 2020 Last Date Extended Notice