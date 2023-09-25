WBPSC Account Service Exam Date 2023 Out: Direct Link to Hall Ticket at wbpsc.gov.in

WBPSC Account Service Exam Date 2023 Out: The West Bengal Pradesh Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the exam admit card download date for the Audit & Accounts Service (Main) Examination on its official website-wbpsc.gov.in. Check download link date.

WBPSC Mains Schedule 2023: The West Bengal Pradesh Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the exam admit card download date for the post of West Bengal Audit & Accounts Service Recruitment (Main) Examination on its official website. The West Bengal Audit & Accounts Service Recruitment (Main) Examination, 2021 is scheduled to be held from October 6, 2023 onwards. The Commission will upload the admit card download link on September 27, 2023 on its official website. All those candidates who have qualified for the mains exam round for the West Bengal Audit & Accounts Service can download their admit card from the official website of WBPSC-wbpsc.gov.in.

Direct Link To Download: WBPSC Mains Schedule 2023





It is noted that WBPSC will be conducting the West Bengal Audit & Accounts Service Recruitment (Main) Examination on October 6 to 13, 2023 across the state. The Commission will upload the e-admit card download link for the above exam on September 27, 2023 on its official website.

You can download the admit card after providing the login credentials to the link on the home page.

How To Download: WBPSC Mains Schedule 2023

Step 1 : Visit the official website of West Bengal Pradesh Public Service Commission (WBPSC)-wbpsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT AND PROGRAMME OF EXAMINATION IN CONNECTION WITH WEST BENGAL AUDIT AND ACCOUNTS SERVICE RECRUITMENT (MAIN) EXAMINATION, 2021 on the home page.

Step 3: You will get the exam date/admit card pdf on the home page

Step 4: Download and save it for future reference.

WBPSC Audit & Accounts Service Mains Schedule 2023 Timings/Pattern

The Commission will be conducting the mains exam for the West Bengal Audit & Accounts Service Recruitment (Main) Examination on October 6 to 13, 2023. Exam for the subject English Essay, Precis Writing & Composition will be conducted on October 6, 2023 from 09:00 am – 12:00 noon. Exams for the subjects like Bengali/Hindi/Urdu/Nepali/Santali Essay, Precis Writing & Composition will be held on the same day from 02:00pm- 5:00pm.

Exams for the subject General Knowledge & Current Affairs and Business Mathematics & Statistics will be held on October 9, 2023. Exam for the subject Auditing will be conducted on October 10, 2023 wherease exam for Optionals will be conducted from October 11 to 13, 2023.

Download WBPSC Audit & Accounts Service Admit Card 2023 By Using Login Credential

The Commission will upload the e-admit card download link for the Audit & Accounts Service on September 27, 2023 on its official website. Qualified candidates can download their e-Admit Cards for the West Bengal Audit and Accounts Service Recruitment (Main) Examination, 2021 from the Commission’s website at https://www.wbpsc.gov.in from September 27th, 2023 onwards. Candidates should note that there will be no arrangement for the issue of duplicate Admit Card so you are advised to download the same save within the deadline.