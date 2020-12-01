WBPSC AE Answer Key 2020 Released for Assistant Engineer Civil Posts @pscwbonline.gov.in, Raise Objections till Dec 10

WBPSC AE Answer Key 2020: The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the answer key of Assistant Engineer Civil Posts (Advertisement No. 13/2020) on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared in the written exam for the Assistant Engineer Civil posts can download the Answer Key from official website of WBPSC www.pscwbapplication.in.

According to the short notification released by the West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC), the Series Wise Answer Keys for the Assistant Engineer Civil posts has been uploaded on its official website. Answer Key is based on the written examination conducted on 29 November 2020.

Candidates should compare the Answer Keys to the MCQ Paper of the Examination with their answer/ keys question papers very carefully, and indicate the Test Booklet Series and the Serial Number of Question, regarding which they have any doubt. Candidates can raise their objections, if any, to the Commission, by accessing the link at https://wbpsc.gov.in with the relevant details between 7-10 December, 2020.

All such candidates appeared in the written examination for the Assistant Engineer Civil Advertisement No. 13/2020 can download the Answer Key from the official website. You can download the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for WBPSC Answer Key 2020 for Assistant Engineer Civil Posts





You May Read Also

Government Jobs 2020 LIVE Updates: MMRDA, TMC, TANGEDCO Jobs

Government Jobs Exams Dates 2020 LIVE Updates: Writen Exam/Interview/DV/Skill Test and all live Updates

How to Download: WBPSC Answer Key 2020 for Assistant Engineer Civil Posts