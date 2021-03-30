WBPSC Interview Schedule 2021 for Assistant Professor Post Released @wbpsc.gov.in, Check Hall Ticket Downloading Date

WBPSC Assistant Professor Interview Schedule 2021: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the interview schedule for the Assistant Professor Post (Botany) for General Degree Colleges under Department of Higher Education on its official website. All such candidates who have qualified for the interview round for Assistant Professor Post (Botany) posts can check the details interview schedule available on the official website of West Bengal Public Service Commission -pscwbapplication.in.



West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has uploaded the details interview schedule for the Assistant Professor in Botany for General Degree Colleges in the West Bengal Education Service on its official website. Commission will conduct the interview for Assistant Professor Post (Botany) post from 06 to 13 April 2021.

All such candidates who have to appear for the Assistant Professor in Botany for General Degree Colleges in the West Bengal Education Service under the Department of Higher Education, Science & Technology and Biotechnology, Govt. of West Bengal vide Advt. no. 8[1(iii)]/2017 can check the details interview schedule available on the official website.

Commission has also released the cut off marks/ marks obtained by the last candidate in each category for Assistant Professor Post (Botany) post. As per notification, the marks obtained by the last candidate in each category are-UR: 79.67, OBC-A: 44.33, OBC-B: 74.67, SC: 36.00 and PD(LD/CP): 51.33.

Candidates who have qualified for the interview round for Assistant Professor posts against Advt. no. 8[1(iii)]/2017 should note that downloading of e-interview call letters will be commencing from the 30th March, 2021 from the official website. You can check the details interview schedule available on the official website of the WBPSC. You can download the same also with the direct link given below.



