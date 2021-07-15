WBPSC Audit and Accounts Service Result 2021 Out @wbpsc.gov.in, Check List of Qualified Candidates for Interview

West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the WBPSC Audit and Accounts Service Result 2021 on its official website-wbpsc.gov.in. Check PDF here.

WBPSC Audit and Accounts Service Result 2021: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has announced the result for the West Bengal Audit and Accounts Service Recruitment Examination. All such candidates who have appeared in the West Bengal Audit and Accounts Service Recruitment Examination can check the WBPSC Audit and Accounts Service Result 2021 available on the official website of West Bengal Public Service Commission i.e-wbpsc.gov.in.

West Bengal Public Service Commission has uploaded the PDF of the result for the West Bengal Audit and Accounts Service Recruitment Examination on its official website.

A total of 123 candidates have been selected for West Bengal Audit and Accounts Service. According to the selection process for the West Bengal Audit and Accounts Service Recruitment, now the qualified candidates will appear for the personality test round.

Commission has also released the cut off marks for various categories for West Bengal Audit and Accounts Service. Candidates appeared in the West Bengal Audit and Accounts Service exam can check the marks obtained by the last qualified candidate in each category.

As per the cut off marks released by Commission, last mark obtained by the last qualified candidate in each category are-Unreserved- 354, OBC-A- 310, OBC-B- 303, SC- 221 and ST-197.

Candidates qualified in the examination successfully for interview round should note that Schedule of Personality Test will be published on the official website of the commission in due course.

Candidates can check the details WBPSC Audit and Accounts Service Result 2021available on the official website of WBPSC. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

