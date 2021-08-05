WBPSC Civil Service 2019 Result Released @wpsc.gov.in, 387 Qualified for Personality Test

WBPSC Civil Service 2019 Result has been released on the official website of the West Bengal Public Service Commission. i.e. wpsc.gov.in. Check Result Download Link, Personality Test and other details here.

WBPSC Civil Service 2019 Result: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the result of West Bengal Civil Service (Exe.) etc. Examination, 2019. All those who appeared in the WBPSC Civil Service 2019 Exam can now download their result through the official website of WBPSC.i.e.wbpsc.gov.in.

As per result, a total of 387 candidates have been qualified for Personality Test which is scheduled to be held on and from 16 August onwards for Group – C Services and Posts. The Category-wise Marks obtained by the last candidate have also been uploaded on wbpsc.gov.in.

How to download WBPSC Civil Service 2019 Result?

Visit the official website of WBPSC.i.e.wbpsc.gov.in. Click on ‘ROLL NUMBERS OF QUALIFIED CANDIDATES TO BE CALLED FOR PERSONALITY TEST FOR GROUP- C SERVICES AND POSTS OF WEST BENGAL CIVIL SERVICE (EXE.) ETC. EXAMINATION, 2019 flashing on the homepage. A PDF will be opened. Download WBPSC Civil Service 2019 Result and save it for future reference.

Download WBPSC Civil Service 2019 Result

The written exam for group c was done in the month of May 2021. The candidates can check the result can be checked by clicking on the above link.

