WBPSC Clerk 2020 Admit Card to release today, Check Latest Updates Here

WBPSC Clerk 2020 Admit Card: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) is releasing WBPSC Clerk 2020 Admit Card today. All candidates who applied for WBPC Clerk 2020 Exam will be able to download their admit card through the official website of WBPC.i.e. pscwbapplication.in.

WBPSC Clerk 2020 Exam is scheduled to be held on 25 January 2020 in two sessions from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. (Forenoon Session) & 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. (Afternoon Session). The admit card link for the same will be activated today at any time. Candidates are advised to keep a track on the official website for latest updates in this regard.

According to the schedule released on WBPC, the admit cards will be allotted to the candidates from 10 January 2020. Candidates will be able to check their exam centre on the admit card, once the link of admit card is activated at pscwbapplication.in.

WBPSC Clerk 2020 will have two parts. i.e. Part – 1 & Part 2. Part -1 will have English, General Studies and Arithmetic while part 2 will be descriptive. The exam will be of 90 minutes for 100 Marks.

WBPSC Clerk 2020 Admit Card Web Note

