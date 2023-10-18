WBPSC Clerkship Exam 2023: Notification Out at wbpsc.gov.in, Check Eligibility, Salary & Selection Process

WBPSC Clerkship Recruitment 2023 Notification: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released indicative notification for the Clerkship Examination, 2023 on its official website. The Commission will conduct the Clerkship Examination 2023 in coming days and based on the result under the various rounds of selection process, the recruitment will be made to certain posts in different departments across the state. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for the Clerkship Recruitment 2023 in online mode at https://wbpsc.gov.in.
Direct Link To Download: WBPSC Clerkship Recruitment 2023
The short indicative notification for the Clerkship Examination 2023 is available on the official website and you can download the same directly through the link given below.
Download: WBPSC Clerkship Recruitment 2023
WBPSC Recruitment 2023: Important Dates
According to the indicative notice released, the detailed advertisement for the WBPSC Clerkship Examination, 2023 will be uploaded on the official website in due course of time. Candidates willing to apply for the examination are requested to visit the official website regularly for updates including the schedule for commencement and closing dates of online submission of application.
How To Download WBPSC Clerkship Recruitment 2023 Short Notice
- Visit the official website of West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC)-https://wbpsc.gov.in/.
- Go to the Subject section on the home page.
- Click on the link - ‘ INDICATIVE ADVERTISEMENT FOR CLERKSHIP EXAMINATION, 2023, ADVT. NO. 13/2023' available on the home page.
- Now you will get the pdf of the indicative notification in a new window.
- Download and save the notification for your future reference.
WBPSC Clerkship Recruitment 2023: Educational QualificationThe detailed information regarding age limit, qualifications, scale of pay, fees through online
and offline, scheme and syllabus of the examination etc. will be available on the Commission’s
website at: https://wbpsc.gov.in, in due course. You are advised to visit the official website regularly for detailed notification for the same.
WBPSC Clerkship Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF
Also Read:
Upcoming Government Jobs 2023 LIVE: Employment News, Notifications
DRDO RAC Recruitment 2023 For Scientist B Posts
How To Apply For WBPSC Recruitment 2023?
You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.
- Step 1: Visit to the official website-https://wbpsc.gov.in.
- Step 2: Click on the link WBPSC Clerkship recruitment 2023 on the homepage.
- Step 3: Now you will have to provide the required details to the link.
- Step 4: After that, submit the application form and other details as mentioned in the notification.
- Step 5: Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.