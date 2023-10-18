WBPSC Clerkship Exam 2023: Notification Out at wbpsc.gov.in, Check Eligibility, Salary & Selection Process

WBPSC Recruitment 2023: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released indicative notification for the Clerkship Examination, 2023 on its official website. Check notification pdf and others.

WBPSC Clerkship Recruitment 2023 Notification: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released indicative notification for the Clerkship Examination, 2023 on its official website. The Commission will conduct the Clerkship Examination 2023 in coming days and based on the result under the various rounds of selection process, the recruitment will be made to certain posts in different departments across the state. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for the Clerkship Recruitment 2023 in online mode at https://wbpsc.gov.in.

The short indicative notification for the Clerkship Examination 2023 is available on the official website and you can download the same directly through the link given below.

WBPSC Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

According to the indicative notice released, the detailed advertisement for the WBPSC Clerkship Examination, 2023 will be uploaded on the official website in due course of time. Candidates willing to apply for the examination are requested to visit the official website regularly for updates including the schedule for commencement and closing dates of online submission of application.

How To Download WBPSC Clerkship Recruitment 2023 Short Notice

Visit the official website of West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC)-https://wbpsc.gov.in/.

Go to the Subject section on the home page.

Click on the link - ‘ INDICATIVE ADVERTISEMENT FOR CLERKSHIP EXAMINATION, 2023, ADVT. NO. 13/2023' available on the home page.

Now you will get the pdf of the indicative notification in a new window.

Download and save the notification for your future reference.

WBPSC Clerkship Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification The detailed information regarding age limit, qualifications, scale of pay, fees through online

and offline, scheme and syllabus of the examination etc. will be available on the Commission’s

website at: https://wbpsc.gov.in, in due course. You are advised to visit the official website regularly for detailed notification for the same.



WBPSC Clerkship Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

How To Apply For WBPSC Recruitment 2023?

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.