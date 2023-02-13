WBPSC MIS Interview Call Letter 2023 To Release On Feb 20 @wbpsc.gov.in: Download Schedule

WBPSC MIS Interview Call Letter/Schedule 2023 Update : West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the details interview schedule/call letter update for the post of Management Information System Co-ordinator on its official website. Commission is set to conduct the interview for the above posts from 27 February 2023 onwards. Commission will upload the Admit card for the same shortly on its official website.
All those candidates who have qualified for the Personality Test Management Information System Co-ordinatorfor Mid-day Meal in School Scheme can download the WBPSC MIS Interview Call Letter/Schedule 2023 Update from the official website of West Bengal Public Service Commission-wbpsc.gov.in.
Alternatively, WBPSC MIS Interview Call Letter/Schedule 2023 Update can also be downloaded directly from the link given below.
Direct Link To Download: WBPSC MIS Interview Call Letter/Schedule 2023 Update
According to the short notice released, Commission will be conducting the interview for the the post of Management Information System Co-ordinatorfor Mid-day Meal in School Scheme under the School Education Department, Govt. of W.B. on 27th & 28th February and 1st & 2nd March 2023.
Commission will upload the interview Call Letter downloading link on 20 February 2023 on its official website. Candidates are advised to download their respective call letters from Commission’s website at https://wbpsc.gov.inon &from 20.02.2023 after providing their login credentails to the link.
Information System Co-ordinator Post: Details
|Event
|Update
|Post Name
|Information System Co-ordinator
|Advertisement No
|36/2019
|Department
|School Education Department
|Interview Schedule
|27th & 28th February and 1st & 2nd March 2023
|Call Letter Downloading Date
|20 Feb 2023
How to Download WBPSC MIS Interview Call Letter/Schedule 2023 Update
- Visit to the official website of WBPSC i.e. pscwbapplication.in.
- Go to the WHAT'S NEW Section available on the home page.
- Click on “ SCHEDULE OF INTERVIEW FOR RECTT. TO THE POST OF MANAGEMENT INFORMATION SYSTEM CO-ORDINATOR FOR MID-DAY MEAL IN SCHOOL SCHEME UNDER THE SCHOOL EDUCATION DEPARTMENT, GOVT. OF W.B. ADVT. NO. : 36/2019 new given on home page.
- WBPSC MIS Interview Call Letter/Schedule 2023 Update download link will appear on your screen.
- Take a print out of the WBPSC MIS Interview Call Letter/Schedule 2023 Update for future use.