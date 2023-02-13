WBPSC MIS Interview Call Letter 2023 To Release On Feb 20 @wbpsc.gov.in: Download Schedule

West Bengal PSC has released the call letter update for the post of Management Information System on its official website-wbpsc.gov.in. Check download link.

WBPSC MIS Interview Call Letter/Schedule 2023 Update : West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the details interview schedule/call letter update for the post of Management Information System Co-ordinator on its official website. Commission is set to conduct the interview for the above posts from 27 February 2023 onwards. Commission will upload the Admit card for the same shortly on its official website.

All those candidates who have qualified for the Personality Test Management Information System Co-ordinatorfor Mid-day Meal in School Scheme can download the WBPSC MIS Interview Call Letter/Schedule 2023 Update from the official website of West Bengal Public Service Commission-wbpsc.gov.in.

Alternatively, WBPSC MIS Interview Call Letter/Schedule 2023 Update can also be downloaded directly from the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: WBPSC MIS Interview Call Letter/Schedule 2023 Update





According to the short notice released, Commission will be conducting the interview for the the post of Management Information System Co-ordinatorfor Mid-day Meal in School Scheme under the School Education Department, Govt. of W.B. on 27th & 28th February and 1st & 2nd March 2023.

Commission will upload the interview Call Letter downloading link on 20 February 2023 on its official website. Candidates are advised to download their respective call letters from Commission’s website at https://wbpsc.gov.inon &from 20.02.2023 after providing their login credentails to the link.

Information System Co-ordinator Post: Details

Event Update Post Name Information System Co-ordinator Advertisement No 36/2019 Department School Education Department Interview Schedule 27th & 28th February and 1st & 2nd March 2023 Call Letter Downloading Date 20 Feb 2023



How to Download WBPSC MIS Interview Call Letter/Schedule 2023 Update