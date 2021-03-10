WBPSC Interview Schedule 2021 Released for Scientific Officer Post @wbpsc.gov.in, Check Admit Card Downloading Date

WBPSC Scientific Officer Interview Schedule 2021: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the Interview Schedule for Scientific Officer post against Advt. No 14(5)/2016 on its official website. All such candidates who have qualified for the interview round for 14(5)/2016 post can check the details schedule available on the official website of West Bengal Public Service Commission-pscwbapplication.in.

As per the short notification released, West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) will conduct the interview for Scientific Officer post on 5 April 2021. Candidates can check the details schedule with roll number/ reporting and interview timing available on the official website.

Candidates who have qualified for interview round for Scientific Officer under Chemistry Division at W.B.F.S.L. in the WBGS under the Home & Hill Affairs Department should note that downloading of interview call letters will be commencing on and from 30.03.2021 from the official website.

All such candidates who have to appear for the interview round for Scientific Officer post can check the details schedule available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for WBPSC Interview Schedule 2021 for Scientific Officer Post





How to Download: WBPSC Interview Schedule 2021 for Scientific Officer Post