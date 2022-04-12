WBPSC Screening Test Schedule 2022 (Out) for Assistant Professor Post @wbpsc.gov.in, Download PDF

West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the screening test schedule for the posts of Assistant Professor on its official website- wbpsc.gov.in. Check PDF here.

WBPSC Screening Test Schedule 2022 Download: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the programme of screening test for recruitment to the posts of Assistant Professor on its official website. Commission will conduct the screening test for Assistant Professor post for different languages from 08 May 2022 onwards.

All those candidates who have applied for the Assistant Professor posts in General Degree Colleges in the West Bengal Education Service under the Higher Education Department can download the WBPSC Screening Test Schedule 2022 from the official website-wbpsc.gov.in.

According to the short notice released, Commission will conduct the Part I of the screening test which will be compulsory to all applicants will be conducted on 08 May 2022 (Sunday) for the subject English & General Awareness.

Part II of the screening test i.e. Subjects relevant to the posts will be conducted from 08 to 17 May 2022. Exam for the subject Botany, Chemistry, Mathematics, Sanskrit, Philosophy, Geology, Sociology will be held on 08 May 2022. Exam for Bengali, Physiology will be conducted on 14 May 2022.

Screening test for the subjects including English, Geography and Physics will be held on 15 May 2022 where as exam for History, Zoology and Commerce, Political Science will be held on 16 May 2022. Screening test for the subjects including Nutrition, Computer Science, Education and Microbiology will be held on 17 May 2022.

You can download the WBPSC Screening Test Schedule 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.



How to Download WBPSC Screening Test Schedule 2022 Check Steps

Visit to the official website of WBPSC i.e. pscwbapplication.in. Go to the What's new section on the home page. Click on “ PROGRAMME OF SCREENING TEST OF THE POSTS OF ASSISTANT PROFESSOR FOR GENERAL DEGREE COLLEGES IN THE WEST BENGAL EDUCATION SERVICE UNDER THE HIGHER EDUCATION DEPARTMENT, GOVT. OF W.B.[ ADVT. NO. 29(1)/2019] new given on home page. You will get the WBPSC Screening Test Schedule 2022 on your screen. Take a print out of the same for future reference.

Alternatively you can download the WBPSC Screening Test Schedule 2022 directly from the link given below.