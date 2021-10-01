WBPSC WBCS 2020 Mains Answer Key 2021 Out: Submit Objections if any @wbpsc.gov.in

WBPSC WBCS 2020 Mains Answer Key 2021: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the mains answer key for recruitment to the post of West Bengal Civil Service (Exe.) etc.(Main) Examination, 2020. The candidates can download the answer keys through the official website of WBPSC.i.e.wbpsc.gov.in.

The commission has uploaded the answer keys of West Bengal Civil Service (Exe.) etc.(Main) Examination, 2020 Paper VI (code: ABC(C)-10/20) and Paper V (code: ABC(C)-9/20) in the form of PDf on its website. All candidates are advised to download WBPSC Civil Service Mains Answer Key 2021 and save it for future reference. candidates are advised to compare the answer keys with the question papers very carefully, and bring apparent incongruities, if any, to the notice of the Commission by accessing the link at https://wbpsc.gov.in. The facility of downloading WBPSC Civil Service Mains Answer Key 2021 for Paper 5 will be available between 04 October 2021 11 AM and 06 October 2021 midnight while for paper 6, this facility will available between 07.10.2021 11 AM and 09.10.2021 midnight.

How to Download WBPSC Civil Service Mains Answer Key 2020-21?

Visit the official website of WBPSC.i.e.wbpsc.gov.in. Click on ‘ANSWER KEY OF WEST BENGAL CIVIL SERVICE (EXE.) ETC.(MAIN) EXAMINATION, 2020 PAPER V (CODE : ABC(C)-9/20) [ADVERTISEMENT NO. 22/2019] and ANSWER KEY OF WEST BENGAL CIVIL SERVICE (EXE.) ETC. (MAIN) EXAMINATION, 2020 PAPER VI (CODE: ABC(C)-10/20) [ADVERTISEMENT NO. 22/2019] flashing under what’s a new section on the homepage. A PDF will be opened. Download Set Wise WBPSCWBCS 2020 Mains Answer Key 2021 and save it for future reference.

Direct Link to Download WBPSC Civil Service Mains Answer Key 2020 for paper 6

Direct Link to Download WBPSC Civil Service Mains Answer Key 2020 for paper 5