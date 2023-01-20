WBSET Answer Key 2023 (OUT) @wbcsconline.in: Download Question Paper, Jumbling Formula

WBSET Answer Key 2023 has been released by the West Bengal College Service Commission at wbcsconline.in. Candidates can download the PDF here.

WBSET Answer Key 2023: The West Bengal College Service Commission (WBCSC) uploaded the Question Papers, Answer Keys (X SERIES ONLY) & Jumbling Formula for 24th State Eligibility Test (SET). Candidates who participated in WBSET 2023 can download WBSET Answer Key for the X series. The Candidates are also advised to match the questions from the series attempted by them following the uploaded Jumbling Formula.

WBSET Answer Key Download Link

The Candidates may also send their feedback, if required, at wbcscsetkeys2023@gmail.com by 31 January 2023 positively (any other mode of feedback, feedbacks beyond the above-mentioned date and the feedbacks not related to the Answer Keys are not to be considered under any circumstances).

How to Downlod WBSET Answer Key 2023 ?

The candidates can download WB SET Answer Key by following the simple steps given below:

Visit the WBCSE Website - wbcsconline.in Click on the answer key link ‘Please Click for 24TH SET QUESTION PAPERS & ANSWER KEY’ Select ‘Year’ Download WBSET Answer Key PDF Check Answer Key

WB SET Exam was held on 08 January 2023 for all 33 subjects. There were two papers i.e. Paper 1 and Paper 2. Paper 1 was common for all candidates and Paper 2 was conducted for 33 subjects. The duration of the exam was 3 hours.