WCL Recruitment 2021 for 211 Mining Sirdar and Surveyor Posts, Apply Online from 21 October onwards

How to apply for WCL Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can apply online on or before 20 November 2021. After submitting the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

What is the qualification required for WCL Surveyor (Mining) Recruitment 2021?

Matriculation and Surveyor’s Certificate of Competency issued by DGMS or Diploma in Mining & Mine Surveying and Surveyor’s Certificate of Competency issued by DGMS.

What is the qualification required for WCL Mining Sirdar Recruitment 2021?

Valid Mining Sirdar Certificate of Competency issued by DGMS or Diploma in Mining & Mine Surveying; Overman Competency Certificate issued by DGMS; Valid Gas Testing Certificate issued by DGMS; Valid First Aid Certificate.

What is the last date of online application submission for WCL Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 20 November 2021.

What is the commencement date of the online application for WCL Recruitment 2021?

The process of online mode will start from 21 October 2021 onwards.

How many vacancies will be recruited for WCL Recruitment 2021?

This recruitment drive is being done to recruit 211 vacancies.