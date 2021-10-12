WCL Recruitment 2021 for 211 Mining Sirdar and Surveyor Posts, Apply Online from 21 October onwards

WCL Recruitment 2021: Western Coalfields Ltd (WCL) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Mining Sirdar & Surveyor. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 20 November 2021. The process of online mode will start from 21 October 2021. This recruitment drive is being done to recruit 211 vacancies. The selection will be based on a candidate’s relative performance in the test.
Important Dates:
- Commencement of submission of online application: 21 October 2021
- Last date for submission of application: 20 November 2021
WCL Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
- Mining Sirdar in T & S Grade C - 167 Posts
- Surveyor (Mining) in T & S Grade B - 44 Posts
WCL Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Mining Sirdar in T & S Grade C - Valid Mining Sirdar Certificate of Competency issued by DGMS or Diploma in Mining & Mine Surveying; Overman Competency Certificate issued by DGMS; Valid Gas Testing Certificate issued by DGMS; Valid First Aid Certificate.
- Surveyor (Mining) in T & S Grade B - Matriculation and Surveyor’s Certificate of Competency issued by DGMS or Diploma in Mining & Mine Surveying and Surveyor’s Certificate of Competency issued by DGMS.
WCL Recruitment 2021 Age Limit: 18 to 30 years
WCL Recruitment 2021 Salary
- Mining Sirdar: Rs. 31852.56 per month
- Surveyor (Mining): Rs. 34391.65 per month
WCL Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria
The selection will be based on a candidate’s relative performance in the test. The mode, venue and date of the test shall be communicated to the shortlisted candidates through email.
Download WCL Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here
How to apply for WCL Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can apply online on or before 20 November 2021. After submitting the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.