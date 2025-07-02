What Your Favourite Subject Reveals About You: Ever wondered why you love one subject more than the others? English, Maths, Science, Social Science or Arts, your subject says a lot about you. In this fun guide, we will decode what your favourite subjects reveal about you. What Your Subject Tells About You: A favourite subject can tell a lot about your personality and interests. Well, your love for science can make you a future engineer or an astronaut, or your love for English can help you with strong communication skills. This fun guide explores what different subjects might reveal about you as s student. Read the full article to know. Check: Top 10 Things Every Indian Student Has Googled at Least Once

School Holidays in July 2025 QUIZ: What Does Your Favourite Subject Say About You? Choose the option that best matches your interest and see how many times you choose each letter in the option:

1. What kind of school assignment excites you the most?

A. Solving tricky problems

B. Doing experiments

C. Writing stories or essays

D. Learning about world history

E. Drawing or creating art

F. Coding or making games

G. Sports or outdoor activities 2. In your free time, you prefer to:

A. Solve puzzles or Sudoku

B. Watch science documentaries

C. Read books or write blogs

D. Watch the news or explore maps

E. Sketch or paint

F. Explore new apps and tech

G. Play a physical sport or game 3. You are known in your friend group as the:

A. Brainy one

B. Curious one

C. Creative one

D. Thoughtful one

E. Artsy one

F. Techie one

G. Energetic one 4. Your dream job includes:

A. Solving real-life problems

B. Discovering new things

C. Telling stories or influencing people

D. Making the world a better place

E. Designing or building something unique

F. Creating something digital

G. Leading a team or competing

Now, it’s time for the results to check what the subject is that you like. Mostly A's – Love for maths: Logical, analytical, and detail-oriented

Mostly B's – Science major: Inquisitive, rational, and curious

Mostly C’s –Passionate for english: Expressive, imaginative, and persuasive

Mostly D's – A thing for Social Science: Empathetic, thoughtful, and civic-minded

Mostly E's – Admiring the Art: Visual, creative, and expressive

Mostly F's – Explorer for technology: Modern thinker, coder, and innovator

Mostly G's – A star of PE: Active, enthusiastic, and a born leader Let’s explore each subject and its wonderful strength here: 1. Mathematics: The Logical Thinker If numbers, puzzles and equations excite you, you might be an amazing problem solver in this subject. This indicates: Great at solving problems

Strong decision-making skills

Detail-oriented and logical thinker

2. Science: The Curious Explorer Love experimenting and asking ‘why’ about everything. Then, you might just be a curious explorer. This indicates you are great at: Observational and reasoning skills

Always eager to learn new things

Thinks critically and logically 3. English: The Creative Communicator Love reading stories and writing essays, then you are a person with a creative mind. This indicates that you have Good communication skills

Imaginative and expressive

Can keep your opinions easily 4. Social Science: Keen Observer Enjoy studying history, geography or civics? This indicates: Strong sense of justice and empathy

Awareness about current happenings around the world

Sharp memory 5. Art: Whimsical Soul Are you a lover of mountains, rivers and beautiful scenery? This indicates your imaginative side. You are