XLRI Jamshedpur Placement Report PGDM Batch 2019-21

XLRI Placement - XLRI has completed 100% placement for the batch of 2020-21 PGDM aspirants with 23 first-time recruiters participating in the placement drive. During the pendamic, where there are ample job cuts and market is facing downward trend in terms of growth, it is a congratulatory moment for the B-school to achieve this feat.

XLRI Placement Highlights

Here are some interesting placement highlights that you should read to know the placement trivia at XLRI:-

XLRI Jamshedpur received370 domestic and international offers from 108 companies XLRI welcomed23 were first-time recruiters in the final placement drive. In all358 students from the BM and HRM programmes participated in MBA placement drive. Highest Salary stood at 50 Lakhs 33% students were extended PPO during the PGDM placement. Consulting, Sales & Marketing and BFSIwere the top recruiting sectors in the placement being conducted.

Top Recruiters at XLRI Campus

Maximum offers were being extended by the hiring firms mentioned as under:-

Boston Consulting Group, Bain and Co., PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), Accenture Strategy, Amazon, ITC, PayTM TAS Microsoft Amazon P&G Aditya Birla Group ITC Nestle Standard Chartered Capgemini ELITE Hindustan Unilever

List of First-Time Recruiters on XLRI Campus

Take a look at the list of first-time recruiters on the campus of XLRI:-

Nykaa ZS Associates DE Shaw DBS Bank Tata Electronics Rebel Foods Freshworks ProgCap IDFC Bank Mastercard Airbnb

Regular Recruiters Offering New Roles

PwC Goldman Sachs PayTM Airtel

In addition to the list of recruiters mentioned above, it is important to highlight that the median salary of the batch stood at 23 LPA, and the average package of top 10th and 25th percentile remains INR 37.49 and 34.80 lakhs per annum respectively.

Here is the proportion of the roles that aspirants have received from the following sectors:-

Consulting firms - 29 percent

Sales & Marketing - 16 percent

BFSI - 14 percent

If you have any other queries, please post it in the comment section. We shall revert back to your query soon and to read more articles about the MBA entrance exams, colleges, and news, stay tuned to our Education Portal, Jagranjosh.com!