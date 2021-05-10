CoWIN launches 4-digit security code: All you need to know

The Union Health Ministry has introduced a '4-digit security code' feature on the Cowin portal to reduce errors regarding vaccination status.

The feature has been introduced for the individuals who have booked their vaccination slots online. It will determine whether they received the vaccine dose or not.

The security code has been launched after the government received several complaints on social media that stated that those who had booked an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine but didn't show up to receive the dose were marked as having been administered the vaccine. These individuals had received an SMS saying that the vaccine was administered to them even when it had not.

The Ministry said that the CoWIN system is introducing a new feature of four-digit security code in the CoWIN application from May 8 to minimise such errors and the subsequent inconvenience caused to the citizens.

Significance

Now, the verifier/vaccinator will ask the beneficiary about his/ her four-digit code and then enter the same in the CoWIN system to correctly record the vaccination status.

How will the 4-digit security code work?

•An individual will receive the four-digit security code when he/ she books vaccination slots on Co-WIN platform.

•The 4-digit security code will also be printed on the appointment acknowledgment slip.

•The beneficiaries will also receive an SMS containing the four-digit code.

•The verifier/vaccinator will ask the beneficiary for his/her 4 digit security code.

•The vaccinator will then enter the four-digit security code into the CoWIN system to record that the beneficiary has been vaccinated.

•The four-digit security feature will ensure that the correct data about vaccination is recorded.

•The vaccination certificate will be issued to users only after the vaccinator gets the security code.

•It would be important for people going to get the vaccine to not lose their four-digit security code.

•This feature is only for those who have done an online booking for vaccination.

About Co-WIN Portal

All individuals can register themselves for COVID-19 vaccination on the CoWIN portal. The portal allows people to choose their preferred vaccination centre.