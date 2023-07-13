Current Affairs Hindi One Liners: 13 जुलाई 2023- आईसीसी 'प्लेयर ऑफ द मंथ'
One liner current affairs in hindi: करेंट अफेयर्स एक पंक्ति (One Liners) को नए रूप में प्रस्तुत किया जा रहा है. इसमें पैरा एथलेटिक्स विश्व चैंपियनशिप 2023, आईसीसी 'प्लेयर ऑफ द मंथ' आदि को सम्मलित किया गया है.
1. लिथुआनिया में भारत के अगले राजदूत के रूप में किसे नियुक्त किया गया है- देवेश उत्तम
2. जून महीने के लिए आईसीसी मेंस 'प्लेयर ऑफ द मंथ' किसे चुना गया है- वानिंदु हसरंगा
3. रक्षा मंत्रालय ने सशस्त्र बलों के लिए सुरक्षित और पौष्टिक भोजन के लिए किसके साथ समझौता किया है- एफएसएसएआई
4. किस राज्य/ यूटी ने मोबाइल-दोस्त-ऐप लॉन्च किया है- जम्मू और कश्मीर
5. राष्ट्रपति मुर्मू ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट में किन 2 नए न्यायाधीशों को नियुक्त किया है- जस्टिस उज्ज्ल भुइयां और जस्टिस एसवी भट्टी
6. रक्षा मंत्रालय ने भारतीय नौसेना के लिए कितने राफेल लड़ाकू विमानों की खरीद को मंजूरी दी है- 26
7. पैरा एथलेटिक्स विश्व चैंपियनशिप 2023 में किस भारतीय ने रजत पदक जीता है- निशाद कुमार
8. जून महीने के लिए आईसीसी विमेंस 'प्लेयर ऑफ द मंथ' किसे चुना गया है- एशले गार्डनर
