Earth Day 2022: Google highlights climate change impact through Doodle, know which places are getting affected the most

World Earth Day 2022: Google Doodle has taken an opportunity on Earth Day 2022 to highlight the impact of climate change and spread awareness across the world. In one of the most creative videos on World Earth Day 2022, Google has created a time-lapse video that shows the impact of climate change across the planet over the decades. The time-lapse video on Earth Day has been created through a compilation of imagery that was collected by Google Earth.

Earth Day is celebrated every year on April 22 all over the world to mark the anniversary of the birth of the modern environmental movement in 1970. The day sheds light on the impacts of climate change which is also one of the most pressing issues of the current times. Google through its unique doodle on Earth Day 2022 is bringing attention to the impacts of climate change across four different locales around Earth.

Earth Day 2022

World Earth Day is observed every year on April 22 to bring attention to various issues that are inflicting harm on the Earth, notably global warming and climate change. Earth Day not only highlights the effect of hazardous activities executed by mankind but also pushes to talk about the ways through which people can be more sustainable in their lifestyle to slow down global warming.

Today’s #EarthDay #GoogleDoodle addresses one of the most pressing topics of our time: climate change.



Using real time-lapse imagery from #GoogleEarth and other sources, tune in all day to see the impact of climate change across our planet 🌎



→ https://t.co/3IQ6D5wJSu pic.twitter.com/tNaO7LbaKl — Google Doodles (@GoogleDoodles) April 22, 2022

World Earth Day 2022: Why Google Doodle is significant on this day?

The time-lapse video on the Google search engine is a reminder of the damage that humans have done to this planet over the decades. The video on Earth Day highlights the impact of climate change across four different locales around our planet.

The time-lapse also shows several parts of the planet, including glaciers, coral reefs, and general greenery, which have visibly reduced over the decades. It also explains several aspects attached to climate change, such as its various effects on the general population.

Earth Day 2022: 4 places affected most by climate change

1. The first doodle on the Google search engine is the Mt. Kilimanjaro in Tanzania, Africa. It highlights the glacier retreat at the summit of Mt. Kilimanjaro from December 1986 to December 2020.

2. The next is the glacier retreat in Sermersooq, Greenland from 2000 to 2020. The pictures have been taken every December during the mentioned time period.

3. Another one is the Great Barrier Reef in Australia. The video highlights the Coral bleaching on Lizard Island from March to May 2016.

4. The final is of the Harz Forests in Elend, Germany. It showcases the forests destroyed by bark beetle infestation because of severe drought and rising temperatures from 1995 to 2020.

How to see Google Doodle on World Earth Day 2022?

The time-lapse video by Google on Earth Day 2022 can be seen by clicking on Google Doodle. Once you click on it, the video will automatically show a time-lapse bringing attention to climate change. It will also show the four locations on Earth that have been greatly affected because of global warming and climate change.